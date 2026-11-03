Former Nigerian beauty queen, Comfort Williams, dies three years after winning state pageant

Comfort Williams, the 10th Miss Taraba and Assistant Managing Director of Prime Planet Event Managers, has passed away.

Comfort Williams, who won the 10th Miss Taraba pageant in 2023, has died, according to the organisers, Prime Planet Event Managers.

She was appointed assistant managing director of the organisation in January 2026 and became part of a seven-member leadership team responsible for organising the Mr and Miss Taraba pageants.

Beyond pageantry, Williams was involved in youth leadership, advocacy and an educational support campaign that distributed notebooks and learning materials to schools across Taraba State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comfort Williams, the 10th Miss Taraba, has died, the organisers of the state's Mr and Miss Taraba pageant have announced.

Prime Planet Event Managers disclosed her death in a condolence statement on Monday, describing Williams as a valued member of its management team and its Assistant Managing Director.

The statement, shared on Facebook by the organisation's Chief Executive Officer, Disebe Donga, said her death had left the management and members of the organisation devastated.

Comfort Williams

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williams was crowned the 10th Miss Taraba in 2023. Beyond her involvement in beauty pageantry, she was also active in event management, youth leadership, advocacy and education across the state.

In January 2026, she was appointed Assistant Managing Director of Prime Planet Event Managers as part of a seven-member leadership team known as Team 7. She worked alongside Managing Director Tabitha Adda and other members of the team in organising the Mr and Miss Taraba pageants.

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo gets engaged weeks after Enugu political appointment

Williams was also involved in an educational support campaign for underprivileged students in Taraba. Through the initiative, she managed the printing and distribution of notebooks and other learning materials to schools across the state.

In October 2024, she visited Senator Manu Haruna at the National Assembly in Abuja alongside other winners of the Taraba beauty pageant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru to be buried in Imo as family releases funeral arrangements

Following the announcement of her death, Prime Planet Event Managers extended its condolences to her family, friends and loved ones, describing her as an integral part of the organisation.