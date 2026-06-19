Ogun government bans graduation ceremonies, end-of-session parties in public and private schools

The Ogun State Government has officially banned graduation events and end-of-session parties across all public and private schools to protect families from sudden, excessive fees

The Ogun State Government has officially banned graduation events and end-of-session parties across all public and private schools to protect families from sudden, excessive fees

Ogun State has banned graduation ceremonies and end-of-session parties in public and private schools, saying some schools use the events to place extra financial burdens on parents. Violators risk sanctions.

Ogun State has directed all public and private schools to stop organising graduation ceremonies and end-of-session parties with immediate effect.

The government said the decision followed reports that some schools were allegedly extorting parents through fees linked to the celebrations.

Schools that fail to comply with the directive will face sanctions, while administrators have been asked to inform parents and other stakeholders.

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The Ogun State Government has banned graduation ceremonies and end-of-session parties in all public and private schools across the state, citing concerns over the financial burden such events place on parents and guardians.

The directive was contained in a circular issued by the Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and signed by the Director of Education (Private Schools), A.A. Bisiriyu.

The circular, dated June 17, was addressed to administrators of both public and private schools, directing them to stop organising graduation ceremonies and end-of-session celebrations with immediate effect. The government also warned that schools that fail to comply would face sanctions.

The Ministry of Education intervened following widespread complaints that school administrators were allegedly using end-of-session parties to impose extra financial burdens on parents.

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According to the ministry, the decision followed complaints and reports that some schools were allegedly using graduation and end-of-session activities to impose extra financial demands on parents.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry that some administrators of both public and non-state (private) schools have started extorting parents/guardians under the disguise of organising graduation/end-of-session parties for learners,” the circular stated.

The government said the practice was no longer acceptable and stressed that schools must prioritise learning over ceremonies that create unnecessary expenses for families.

“Therefore, it is pertinent to state that, the State Government frowns at organising Graduation/End of Session Party ceremony in all classes in both Public and Non-State (Private) schools in the State. Hence, no school owner should organise such gatherings forthwith,” it added.

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State regulators emphasized that basic and secondary learning institutions must redirect their energies strictly toward academic excellence rather than costly administrative parties

School administrators were also directed to communicate the policy to parents, guardians and other stakeholders to ensure full compliance across the state.

The development is part of a growing trend among state governments seeking to regulate graduation-related celebrations in schools. Earlier this week, the Kogi State Government reaffirmed its ban on what it described as excessive graduation ceremonies in nursery, primary and junior secondary schools.

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Kogi authorities warned that schools violating the directive could face closure. The state also maintained its ban on sign-out ceremonies for graduating students, saying the measures were introduced to reduce financial pressure on parents.

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In recent years, states including Benue, Ondo, Osun and Imo have introduced similar restrictions or guidelines aimed at curbing extravagant graduation events in basic and secondary schools.