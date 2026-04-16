Ogun workers get weekly day off and ₦10,000 transport allowance to ease rising inflation

Ogun State approves a weekly day off and ₦10,000 transport allowance for workers to reduce commuting stress and cushion rising living costs.

Summary

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Ogun State has introduced a weekly day off for civil servants to reduce commuting stress and improve work-life balance.

Workers will also receive a ₦10,000 monthly transport allowance to help offset rising fuel and transport costs.

The policy will run for an initial three months as part of efforts to cushion the impact of economic hardship.

The Ogun State Government has approved a weekly day off and a ₦10,000 monthly transport allowance for workers across the state to ease the financial burden on civil servants.

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The policy, approved under the administration of Dapo Abiodun, is expected to take effect in April 2026 and will last for an initial period of three months, subject to review.

A response to rising living costs

Fuel price hike

The move comes amid mounting economic pressure on Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidies and the resulting spike in transportation costs.

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For many workers, commuting expenses have increased significantly and are eating deep into already stretched incomes.

State officials say the new measures are designed to cushion the impact by both reducing the number of days workers commute and providing direct financial support to offset transport costs.

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How will the policy work?

Under the arrangement, eligible civil servants will be allowed to take one designated day off each week. This effectively reduces their physical presence at work from five days to four.

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However, to prevent disruptions in public service delivery, ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) have been directed to spread the days off among staff.

This ensures that government offices remain operational throughout the week.

Who benefits and who doesn't?

Health workers

While the policy applies broadly to civil servants, certain categories of vital workers are exempt from the weekly day-off provision. These include:

Health workers

Teachers

Judicial officers

Security personnel

Senior government officials and heads of agencies

Despite their exemption from the weekly break, these groups will still benefit from the ₦10,000 monthly transport allowance.

Temporary but strategic

Government sources describe the initiative as a short-term intervention designed to help workers navigate ongoing economic challenges.

The three-month timeline starting from April 2026 suggests that authorities intend to assess its effectiveness before deciding whether to extend, modify, or discontinue it.

A growing trend among states

Governor Seyi Makinde

Ogun’s decision mirrors similar actions taken by other state governments seeking to mitigate the harsh effects of economic reforms on workers.

For instance, in neighbouring Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde recently approved a ₦10,000 monthly transport allowance for civil servants as a palliative measure to ease the burden of rising fuel prices and commuting costs.