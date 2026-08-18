Ondo State police officers secured the residence in the Powerline area of Ore where Mrs. Olufunke Akoade was found dead

Ondo State police officers secured the residence in the Powerline area of Ore where Mrs. Olufunke Akoade was found dead

Family tragedy as man allegedly hacked his mother to death

Ondo police have arrested Samuel Akoade for allegedly hacking his mother, Mrs Olufunke Akoade, to death with a machete in Ore before attempting to flee. The case has been transferred to the SCID.

Samuel Akoade allegedly killed his mother, Mrs Olufunke Akoade, with a machete in Ore, Ondo State.

Police recovered the suspected murder weapon and later arrested the suspect after he fled.

The victim's body was deposited in a mortuary while investigations continued.

The case has been transferred to the Ondo State Criminal Investigation Department in Akure on the orders of the Commissioner of Police.

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A heartbreaking incident has happened in Ondo State after a man allegedly attacked and killed his own mother with a machete before trying to run away.

The suspect, identified as Samuel Akoade, was arrested by the Ondo State Police Command over the alleged killing of his mother, Mrs Olufunke Akoade, in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area.

The tragic incident reportedly happened around 5 pm on Sunday in the Powerline area of Ore.

Investigators recovered a bloody machete used by Samuel Akoade to fatally attack his mother

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According to reports, Samuel allegedly attacked his mother with a machete, leaving her with severe injuries. Sadly, she died before help could reach her.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Ondo State, Abayomi Jimoh, said officers quickly moved to the scene after receiving a distress report.

He said, “The incident occurred on Sunday, 16th August 2026, when the command received a report that the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood at her residence. Preliminary information revealed that the victim had sustained deep machete cuts and was already dead when she was discovered.

Ondo State Police spokesperson Abayomi Jimoh confirmed the incident and said officers quickly responded after receiving a distress report from the community.

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“Following the report, police operatives from Ore Division immediately mobilised to the scene, secured the area and commenced a preliminary investigation. A machete suspected to have been used in the attack was recovered, while the scene was photographed and documented.

“The suspected assailant, initially identified simply as Samuel, was reported to have fled the scene before the arrival of the police. However, following sustained efforts by the operatives, Samuel Akoade was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody.”

Police said the body of the deceased has been deposited at a mortuary while the suspect remains in custody.

The case has now been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Akure for a full investigation.

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Ondo State Police Commissioner CP Felix Ohagwu ordered a full investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Akure.

Jimoh added, “The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Felix Ohagwu, has directed that the investigation be conducted thoroughly and professionally to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.”