The Lagos State Government is urging residents to verify that any clinic they visit displays the official HEFAMAA accreditation logo, certifying that the facility is licensed and safe

The Lagos State Government is urging residents to verify that any clinic they visit displays the official HEFAMAA accreditation logo, certifying that the facility is licensed and safe

Lagos ramps up crackdown on unlicensed hospitals, urges residents to report quack clinics

Lagos State has intensified its crackdown on unlicensed hospitals and medical quacks, urging residents to use only HEFAMAA-accredited healthcare facilities and report illegal operators.

Lagos residents have been advised to seek treatment only at hospitals and clinics displaying the official HEFAMAA accreditation logo.

The state government says medical quackery remains a major threat to public health and is calling on communities to help identify and report illegal facilities.

HEFAMAA conducted an awareness campaign in Badagry, educating residents on how to spot accredited healthcare providers and avoid unlicensed operators.

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The Lagos State Government has stepped up efforts to tackle medical quackery, calling on residents to help identify and report unlicensed hospitals and healthcare facilities operating across the state.

The appeal was made by the Executive Secretary of the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), Victoria Egunjobi, during a public sensitisation campaign held in Badagry.

Victoria Egunjobi, Executive Secretary of the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency

Represented by HEFAMAA's Director of Monitoring and Inspection, Olayinka Daniel, Egunjobi said the fight against illegal healthcare practices requires the active support of communities, traditional institutions and residents.

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She advised Lagosians to seek treatment only at healthcare facilities displaying the official HEFAMAA accreditation logo, explaining that the logo confirms that a hospital or clinic has been inspected, approved and licensed by the state government.

According to Egunjobi, the awareness campaign was organised to educate residents on the agency's responsibilities, which include monitoring, inspection, accreditation and licensing of healthcare facilities throughout Lagos State.

“The essence of this programme is to enlighten residents of Badagry on the responsibilities of HEFAMAA, which include monitoring, inspection, accreditation and licensing of health facilities.

"This is aimed at ensuring that only qualified healthcare providers, in line with the provisions of Section 63 of the Lagos State Health Sector Reform Law, are allowed to operate in the state,” she said.

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She described medical quackery as a serious threat to public health, warning that lives continue to be lost due to the activities of unqualified practitioners.

HEFAMAA officials took the campaign directly to community stakeholders, traditional palaces, and public markets in Badagry and Ojo to educate locals on spotting quack practitioners.

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"One life lost due to quackery is one too many,” she said.

The HEFAMAA boss also called on traditional rulers, market associations, artisans, religious groups, youth organisations and healthcare professionals to support the government's campaign against illegal medical practice.

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According to her, the battle against quack healthcare providers cannot be won by government agencies alone.

“Ensure that you patronise only health facilities displaying the HEFAMAA logo.

“If you notice any facility operating without the logo, do not hesitate to report it. See something, say something, so that together we can win the battle against quackery,” she added.

The regulatory crackdown aims to enforce Section 63 of the Lagos State Health Sector Reform Law, making sure only verified, qualified medical professionals handle patient care.

As part of the sensitisation exercise, HEFAMAA officials visited several locations in Badagry and Ojo, including the Primary Health Centre in Ijanikin, Lagos Health District V Office, Badagry Local Government Secretariat, Badagry General Hospital, Badagry Market, Badagry Roundabout Motor Park, the palace of the traditional ruler of Badagry and the Lagos State University campus in Ojo.

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Residents were educated on how to identify accredited healthcare facilities, while informational materials highlighting the dangers of patronising unlicensed providers were distributed.

HEFAMAA is the Lagos State agency responsible for regulating public and private healthcare facilities. The latest campaign forms part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen healthcare regulation, improve patient safety and ensure residents have access to quality healthcare services.