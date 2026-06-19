Police arrest suspects in ₦7.7bn telecom data fraud, recover houses, cash and vehicle
Police uncovered a cybercrime syndicate that illegally accessed a telecom company's billing system and converted fraudulently generated airtime into data bundles for sale.
Several suspects were arrested across Kano, Katsina and Zamfara, while over 400 laptops, 1,000 phones, POS machines and other evidence were seized.
Investigators recovered nearly ₦90 million in cash, two houses, a mini-plaza and a Toyota RAV4 believed to have been bought with proceeds from the fraud.
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) says it has dismantled a major cybercrime syndicate accused of illegally accessing a telecommunications company's systems and generating data worth billions of naira.
The operation was carried out by the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), which has been investigating a case involving computer-related fraud, unauthorised access to computer systems and theft of telecommunications services.
According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the NPF-NCCC, DSP Unwana Imah, the investigation began after a leading telecommunications company reported the compromise of staff login credentials used to access its network infrastructure.
Investigators discovered that between October 1 and November 28, 2024, the suspects gained unlawful access to the telecom firm's billing platform and fraudulently generated airtime. The airtime was later converted into data bundles and distributed through a network of vendors operating across different parts of the country.
“In the course of the investigation, several suspects were arrested and over 400 laptops, 1,000 mobile phones, POS machines, cash exhibits and other evidential materials were recovered,” Imah said.
The police said the telecommunications company was able to reverse about 2,931.79 terabytes of fraudulently acquired data, estimated to be worth approximately ₦3.8 billion.
Further findings revealed that the operation involved both insiders and external collaborators who allegedly helped facilitate the breach and profit from the scheme.
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As part of a second phase of the investigation conducted in May 2026, operatives of the NPF-NCCC carried out coordinated raids in Kano, Katsina and Zamfara states following intelligence reports.
The raids led to the arrest of key suspects identified as Musa Muhammed Kwandi, Nura Sadauki and Aminu Muhammed.
Other suspects arrested include Musa Hassan Mohammed, an IT specialist, as well as Samson Alisigwe and Yusuf Shehu, who investigators believe benefited from proceeds linked to the fraud.
Through financial investigations and asset tracing, police recovered nearly ₦90 million in cash and seized assets allegedly acquired with proceeds of the crime. The recovered assets include two residential houses in Kano State, a mini-plaza and a Toyota RAV4 vehicle.
The police said investigations are still ongoing to identify other members of the syndicate, trace additional assets and ensure all those involved are prosecuted.
The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, reaffirmed the force's commitment to safeguarding Nigeria's digital infrastructure and tackling cybercrime.
He also urged members of the public with useful information to support ongoing investigations through the reporting channels of the NPF-NCCC.
Cybercrime targeting telecommunications infrastructure has become a growing concern globally, with operators increasingly investing in cybersecurity systems to prevent unauthorised access, data theft and financial fraud.