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Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana surprises son with Mercedes-Benz for 18th birthday

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 18:30 - 12 November 2026
Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana and son, Alex
Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana has gifted his son, Alex, a brand-new Mercedes-Benz to celebrate his 18th birthday.
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  • Obi Cubana surprised his son, Alex, with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz as he celebrated his 18th birthday.

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  • The billionaire's son went down on his knees to thank his father after he received the keys to his luxury birthday gift.

  • Obi Cubana celebrated Alex on Instagram with clips of him enjoying his new ride, as he proudly hailed him as a 'Car Owner'.

The businessman marked his son's milestone birthday with an extravagant gesture, as he presented him with the keys to his new luxury car.

Videos shared online captured the moment Alex received the surprise gift. Overwhelmed with gratitude, the 18-year-old went down on his knees to appreciate his father for the thoughtful gesture.

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His mother and siblings also shared in his excitement as they congratulated Alex and expressed their appreciation to the businessman for the gift.

Cubana also took to his Instagram page to celebrate his son, where he shared clips of Alex getting into his new ride for the first time. The proud father hailed him as a 'Car Owner' in his birthday tribute.

The grand gesture adds to the celebrations as Alex marks his transition into adulthood with the luxury birthday gift from his billionaire father.

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