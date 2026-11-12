Veekee James set to become mum of two, six months after welcoming first daughter

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James is set to become a mother of two, just six months after welcoming her first child with her husband, Femi Atere.

Veekee James announced her second pregnancy with an Instagram post featuring a silhouette of her baby bump.

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The fashion designer and her husband, Femi Atere, welcomed their first child, Eliana, on May 2, 2026.

Veekee announced her first pregnancy in February 2026 and later held a lavish gender reveal celebration in Dubai, where she disclosed that she was expecting a baby girl.

The celebrity designer shared the exciting news in an Instagram post featuring a silhouette of her baby bump. She accompanied the image with the caption, “The Beginning of a Beautiful Bond,” hinting at another addition to her growing family.

The announcement comes shortly after Veekee embraced motherhood for the first time. She and Femi welcomed their daughter, Eliana, on May 2, 2026, and officially introduced her to the public on May 14.

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The designer's first experience of motherhood followed an emotional pregnancy announcement in February 2026. She shared a video with her husband that featured her growing baby bump and ultrasound pictures.

The couple later held a lavish gender reveal celebration in Dubai, where they announced that they were expecting a baby girl.

When she eventually announced Eliana's arrival, Veekee explained that her daughter's name, which combines the words 'El' (God) and 'Ana' (He has answered), means 'My God has answered'.

Now, barely six months after, the fashion entrepreneur appears set to experience motherhood all over again as she prepares to welcome her second child.

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Veekee and Femi got married in February 2024 after their engagement in 2023. Their marriage has since attracted attention, with the couple often sharing glimpses of their relationship and family life with their followers.