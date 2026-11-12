Renewed Hope for Super Eagles: Guinea-Bissau drop points to give Nigeria major AFCON 2027 lifeline

Guinea-Bissau dropped vital Group L points in a 1-1 draw with Madagascar, handing Nigeria a massive boost ahead of their AFCON 2027 qualifying clash against Tanzania.

Guinea-Bissau dropped two points in Group L after being held to a 1-1 draw by Madagascar on Thursday, giving Nigeria a major boost ahead of their AFCON 2027 qualifier against Tanzania.

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Warren Caddy put Madagascar ahead in the 59th minute before Renato Nhaga rescued Guinea-Bissau with a long-range strike in the 85th minute.

Nigeria have been handed a major AFCON 2027 qualification boost after Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau were held to a 1-1 draw by Madagascar on Thursday evening.

Guinea-Bissau had won their opening two qualifiers, but they were forced to settle for a point in Antananarivo after Warren Caddy opened the scoring for Madagascar.

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Guinea-Bissau National team || Pan-Africa Football

Caddy broke the deadlock in the 59th minute, giving Madagascar a shock lead against the group leaders.

But Renato Nhaga rescued Guinea-Bissau in the 85th minute with a long-range strike, ensuring the visitors left with a point rather than suffering a first defeat of the campaign.

Madagascar 🇲🇬 go in front against Guinea-Bissau 🇬🇼. Warren Caddy with the goal. #2027AFCONQ — Engineer Kowope (@Undisputed_Jsam) November 12, 2026

What it means for Nigeria

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The draw means Guinea-Bissau now lead Group L with four points from three matches, while Madagascar move onto two points.

Nigeria, who sit on three points from two games, can close the gap to just one point if they beat Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

Eric Chelle in a must-win clash.

Eric Chelle’s side opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Madagascar before suffering a damaging 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in Bissau.

Tanzania have already secured qualification as co-hosts of AFCON 2027, leaving Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar to battle for the group’s remaining automatic ticket.

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The Eagles Nest is now complete! https://t.co/aJFRH8241T — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 11, 2026

What Nigeria must do

The result increases the pressure on Nigeria to take maximum points from their double-header against Tanzania.

Nigeria host Tanzania on Friday, November 13, before travelling to Zanzibar for the return fixture on Tuesday, November 17.

Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey in Super Eagles training.

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A win in Uyo would move Nigeria to six points, a point behind Guinea-Bissau before the Bissau-based side face Madagascar again on Tuesday.

But Nigeria cannot rely on other results. To guarantee qualification, the Super Eagles must finish above Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar in Group L; meaning six points against Tanzania would put them firmly in control of their destiny.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is under pressure to beat Tanzania.

What next

Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau will meet again on Tuesday, November 17, with Guinea-Bissau hosting the return fixture.

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