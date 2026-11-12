VIDEO: Seyi Tinubu’s Keke NAPEP money gift sparks vote-buying debate online

Seyi Tinubu hands cash to occupants of a Keke NAPEP in Kebbi State during an interaction that sparks online debate

Seyi Tinubu hands cash to occupants of a Keke NAPEP in Kebbi State during an interaction that sparks online debate

A viral video showing President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, handing cash to Keke NAPEP passengers in Kebbi State while asking about their political support has ignited a fierce debate online, with critics alleging vote-buying while defenders view it as a harmless personal gesture.

A viral video showed Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, handing cash to occupants of a Keke NAPEP in Kebbi State.

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During the interaction, he asked the occupants about their political support, leading some Nigerians to question the intention behind the gesture.

Critics accused the act of looking like vote-buying, while supporters argued that giving money to someone does not automatically mean political inducement.

Some social media users also questioned the authenticity of the video and whether the person shown was actually Seyi Tinubu.

A simple cash gesture by Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has turned into another heated online debate after a video of him giving money to Keke NAPEP passengers in Kebbi State went viral.

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The video, which surfaced on social media on Wednesday, showed Seyi walking towards a yellow tricycle popularly called Keke NAPEP and speaking with the people inside before handing them cash.

‘𝐈𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐕𝐨𝐭𝐞-𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠?’ 𝐒𝐞𝐲𝐢 𝐓𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐛𝐮’𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐞 Credit: X | Nimisioluwa --- Follow us for more breaking news and videos https://t.co/e012ItRcZF — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) November 12, 2026

But what caught the attention of many Nigerians was not just the money exchange. During the conversation, Seyi was heard asking the occupants about their political preference.

“I heard this state is for Atiku, that was why I came down. Who do you support?” he asked.

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The question immediately sparked reactions, with some Nigerians wondering if the encounter was just a random act of kindness or if it had any political undertone.

Some social media users accused the gesture of looking like vote-buying, especially because it happened alongside a discussion about political support.

An X user, who tweets as #ManLikeIcey, criticised the move, saying:

“Seyi Tinubu couldn’t tell her what his dad has done to be re elected instead he bribed her with money. This is barbaric and shameful.”

Another user, #Adeyemi Olamilekan, questioned where the money came from, writing:

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“Just look at the way they are sharing money up and down, this is what they are using our subsidy money to do.”

Similarly, an X user identified as #Idanssssssss asked if the situation was already a form of political campaigning.

“Seyi Tinubu, hope this is not vote-buying in disguise? Are we already campaigning with cash?”

Nigerians debated the intention behind Seyi Tinubu’s cash gift after a video of the encounter surfaced online.

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some Nigerians defended Seyi Tinubu, saying giving money to someone does not automatically mean the person has been influenced politically.

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An X user, Scottish, who tweets as #kwest077, argued that someone can accept a gift and still make an independent voting decision.

“In case you get this kind of opportunity. Say you’re voting tinubu and pocket the money. But make sure you vote Obi for good governance”

Another user, Timothy Jerome, who identifies as #jerome_tim13882, said the incident should not be treated as proof of electoral malpractice.

“If Seyi Tinubu gave money to someone who said they will vote for his father, it is a personal gesture and not a systematic effort to rig the polls. You all should chill.”

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Aderogba Funmilayo, who tweets as #AderogbaFumni, also defended the act, saying Nigerians were reading too much into the situation.

“People really need to relax. Seyi Tinubu simply gave a woman some money as a kind gesture, and suddenly it’s a campaign issue? It’s not even election time. Assuming every move Seyi Tinubu makes is vote buying is getting out of hand.”

Meanwhile, some users focused on whether the person in the video was actually Seyi Tinubu.

An X user known as Proudly Yoruba, who tweets as #megabiyn, claimed the person in the footage looked more like another individual.

“Watched the video 5x. That man resembles Toyeeb Adelodun more than Seyi Tinubu. Score your points peacefully, not deceitfully. Vote buying should be a capital punishment same as character assasination or defamation.”

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Another user, Oreighe Lawrence, questioned the appearance of the video and the reported amount of money allegedly given.

“It looks like it’s scripted video …some of us are smarter joor!!! Then he gave her 200k .abeg make it make sense joor”

Some others warned Nigerians not to lose interest in participating in future elections because of political strategies they believe are designed to influence public opinion.

An X user, Yourpetitemom, wrote:

“Abegiiiiii. We should be aware this is a political tactics. They are trying to use the media to breed hopelessness and making people feel like Tinubu has entered no matter what… Please don’t feel discouraged to still come out and vote wisely.”

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