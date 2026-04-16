Where Lagos Unwinds: Inside Oasis Gourmet Restaurant & Pool Bar, Victoria Island’s new lifestyle escape

More than just a restaurant, Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar is designed as a social sanctuary, a place where dining, leisure, and lifestyle blend effortlessly.

Lagos has never really been short of restaurants, but what residents are always in search for new experience. The kind you can sink into after a long week, where the energy feels just right, the food is memorable, and the atmosphere invites you to stay a little longer than you planned.

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In a city that rarely slows down, where celebrations unfold, where friendships deepen, and conversations stretch late into the night over good food, cocktails, and music. Increasingly, Lagosians are gravitating toward places that offer more than just a meal, but places that deliver a full experience.

This is exactly the spirit behind Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar, a newly launched dining and lifestyle destination within the elegant property of Heliconia Park Hotel & Spa Lagos.

More than just a restaurant, Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar is designed as a social sanctuary, a place where dining, leisure, and lifestyle blend effortlessly. Here, exceptional cuisine meets a relaxed, inviting atmosphere, creating the kind of environment that encourages guests to unwind, connect, and indulge in the moment.

From the moment you step in, the space feels intentional. The restaurant offers a refined yet comfortable setting for casual fine dining, where thoughtfully curated dishes and beautifully plated meals celebrate quality ingredients and culinary craftsmanship. It’s the sort of place that works just as perfectly for a leisurely dinner as it does for a special celebration.

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But Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar doesn’t stop at the table. At the heart of the experience is the poolside bar, a refreshing extension of the restaurant that brings a breezy, resort-like energy to Victoria Island. Picture an evening spent lounging beside the pool, cocktail in hand, music in the background, and laughter shared with friends. It’s the kind of setting that makes living feel effortless and sophisticated at the same time.

This intentional mix of restaurant, pool, and bar creates something Lagos lifestyle lovers increasingly crave, a destination where the night can evolve naturally from dinner to drinks, from quiet conversations to vibrant social moments.

The idea is simple; to create a place where guests can relax, indulge, and feel completely at ease, whether they are stopping by for dinner, drinks, or an evening by the pool.

Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar signals something bigger for Lagos

That spirit was evident during the restaurant’s launch, which welcomed guests from Lagos’ social and business circles for an evening of music, entertainment, and beautifully curated culinary offerings. The experience offered a glimpse into what Oasis promises going forward: thoughtful dining, great ambience, and the kind of atmosphere that keeps people lingering just a little longer.

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Yet beyond the glamour of the launch, Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar signals something bigger for Lagos’ evolving hospitality scene. As the city continues to grow as a cultural and business hub, destinations like Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar contribute to shaping a lifestyle ecosystem where dining becomes an experience and leisure becomes an art.

Because in Lagos, the best places are never just about food, they are about feelings.

Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar is open for guests to enjoy exceptional fine dining in a breathtaking atmosphere, where expertly curated meals and impeccable service come together to give an unforgettable experience.

For reservations and enquiries, call: +234 707 452 5979