Two bartenders from Nigeria and South Africa carried the flavours and rituals of home to the Hennessy MyWay Global Finals in France, where they represented Africa among 23 other market champions from around the world.

Now in its sixth edition, Hennessy's annual MyWay competition challenges bartenders to build cocktails around storytelling and sustainability. The competition offered winners international recognition, a chance to connect with the global bartending community and an opportunity to experience the world of Hennessy in Cognac.

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The finalists' week, from October 25 to 31, began in Paris and moved to Cognac, where they toured Hennessy's cooperage and cellars and took part in mentor seminars, as well as visits to local bars. After a dinner at Château de Bagnolet, the group returned to Paris for the finals on October 30. The dinner was hosted by Hennessy's Global Brand Ambassador, Jordan Bushell and Brand Education and Training Director, Julien Pépin Lehalleur.

Roxanne Read situated at Hennessy’s Château de Bagnolet (left), and Happiness Cletus exploring Hennessy’s Founder Cellar (right)

Happiness Cletus and Roxanne Read, along with Kenya's Brian Adam Ohadha, who was also named an Africa finalist, say the experience left a lasting impact on their approach to their craft. For all three, the journey sparked a shift in perspective: moving beyond simply asking whether a drink works to considering the story, intention and meaning behind every creation.

Brian Adam Ohadha competing at Regional finals in Johannesburg, South Africa

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Happiness Cletus, Nigeria

Cletus, 30, of Sora Lagos, won Hennessy MyWay Nigeria and was chosen as one of three finalists at the Africa Regional Finals in Johannesburg, earning her place on the global stage.

Her entry, Grains of the Earth, reworks Idoma kunu, a traditional grain-based drink tied to her heritage and memories of hospitality. She paired it with Hennessy VS and used milk clarification to give familiar flavours a new expression.

Cletus says the process changed the questions she asks. She now considers what a cocktail represents and whose story it tells, not only whether the ingredients work together. She also points to Nigerian ingredients such as ehuru and grains of paradise as flavours the world is only beginning to explore.

As a Nigerian woman in a male-dominated industry, she hopes her journey encourages other women and young bartenders to trust their ideas. "I am representing myself, but I am also carrying a piece of home with me," she said ahead of the finals.

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Happiness Cletus showcasing her crafted serve for global finals (left) and taking part in the Maison’s cognac blending workshop (right)

Roxanne Read, South Africa

Read, 40, is nearly two decades into her career. Her turning point came when judges asked why she had chosen Hennessy over any other cognac. The question encouraged her to explore the Maison's history with artists and delve deeper into her own story, changing what she asked of her work: not how to make an impressive drink, but the storytelling behind her serve and how this crafted serve could help her share this story.

Her answer was a cocktail built around generosity, which she describes as the heart of South African hospitality. For the finals, she created a "big, bold South African serve" and paired it with a gift, so that each judge could take a piece of home away with them.

She says her focus now is on women entering the industry, after years of feeling she had to prove she belonged. "I want to help build a bigger table, with more seats, more voices," she said.

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Roxanne Read presenting her crafted serve for global finals

Brian Adam Ohadha, Kenya

Ohadha, 32, of Charchoma Restaurant in Mombasa, was also named an Africa finalist but was unfortunately unable to attend the Global Finals this year. He will visit the Maison in 2027.

His entry is built from the Swahili traditions of his childhood. The cocktail reimagines coastal spiced tea and dates in a premium format, using modern mixology techniques. He returns to flavours such as viazi karai from school-break vendors, wild fruits like kunazi and mapera, and the aroma of coastal pilau.

The story he planned to bring to France was one of Swahili unity, drawing on weddings where guests eat from a single shared platter and on bringing people together at one table.

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"This is who I am, this is Mombasa, and these are the flavours that shaped my life," he said.

Brian Adam Ohadha showcasing his Hennessy VS-inspired serve at Regional finals in Johannesburg, South Africa

What comes next

Asked about the future, the finalists point the same way: African bartenders shaping global cocktail culture rather than following it. Cletus wants African ingredients and indigenous drinks recognised for their creative potential. Read wants the industry to ask what it can learn from Africa.

Ohadha has a message for upcoming Kenyan mixologists: "Your story is your superpower."

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Entries for Hennessy MyWay 2027 open soon; visit https://hennessymyway.com/ for more information. Follow #HennessyMyWay to stay up-to-date with the community.

Founded on Richard Hennessy's pioneering spirit and with a legacy of over 260 years, Hennessy spans more than 150 countries while remaining deeply rooted in the Charente region of France. Exceptional cognacs are crafted using grapes nurtured by the land and only the finest natural ingredients. Enjoyed across the globe, Hennessy cognac is made for all occasions and is shared to create moments of meaning, connection, and celebration.