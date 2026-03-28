‘Japa’, marriages, and side hustles: The unconventional ways Nigerians are surviving the 2026 economy

Looking to 10x your income? From marriage and relocation to investing and side hustles, Nigerians reveal the most surprising ways they boosted their income. See the top money-making lessons.

If there’s one thing Nigerians will always do, it’s find a way to make money, sometimes in the most unexpected ways. This is not surprising given the current and progressive state of the economic disaster.

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It all started with a simple but loaded question on X (formerly Twitter): “Men, tell us your unhinged money-making hacks. What did you do to 10x your income? Don’t gatekeep.”

Men, tell us your unhinged money-making hacks. What did you do to 10x your income? Don't gatekeep 🙏🏿 — Sam Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) March 24, 2026

What followed was a flood of brutally honest, wildly different, and surprisingly insightful responses, ranging from marriage (marriage PR is that you?) and relocation to stock investments and pure street-smart strategy.

We went through the most interesting takes, and honestly, some of these “unhinged” hacks are actually life lessons in disguise. Here are the biggest takeaways.

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Marriage (Yes, love might actually boost your income)

This one came up more times than expected, which is surprising considering how men on X constantly talk down to women. It seems that beyond romance, many men consider marriage a strategic life move.

One user shared how he teamed up with his wife, shared his plans with her, and listened to her, which resulted in his income increasing by 297%.”

I shared my plans with my wife, she supported me, and I listened to her—my income increased by 297%.



Moral lesson: Get your self a woman that supports your plans. A good relationship is an asset. https://t.co/SnsBWiLC6S — Dimex (@adedimeji_taiwo) March 24, 2026

Another broke it down even further: “Got married. The power of household income >>>>”

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1. Got married. The power of an household income >>>>

2. Relocated. Left naij and the rest is history. The impact of this is so underrated.

3. Invested in my skills early. Spent my first 3-5 years in my career investing in my skills and I’m reaping the dividends now. https://t.co/rRQLjyh0t5 — Sammy Musk 😊 (@Richy_Datson) March 24, 2026

Babájídé added that marrying early helped him stay focused and essentially gave him “the brainpower of two". At the same time, Ọba Délékè casually revealed he now enjoys returns from investing in his wife’s business.

I invested in my wife’s business a year ago



Now I sit and chop the income https://t.co/QrDi2Wwln6 — ỌBA DÉLÉKÈ 👑 (@ObaDeleke) March 24, 2026

The takeaway? Marriage is not just about emotional support and coitus. They view it through the lens of partnership, shared goals, and combined financial strength.

Read Next: How to Keep the Spark Alive in a Relationship or Marriage

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Upskilling (the most reliable cheat code)

This was the most consistent, grounded and practical entry. In simple terms: increase your value, increase your income.

As one user put it: “You’re only as valuable as the impact you keep bringing to the table.”

Don’t sleep on continuous upskilling (Do it with intent). You’re only as valuable as the impact you keep bringing to the table which puts you in the best position to negotiate. Switch companies if needed, and make sure the recruiters know the problems you solved and it’s impact. https://t.co/ETL1NJNqhj — i (@bysh___) March 24, 2026

Another added: “The more valuable skill I acquire, the more valuable I become and the more money I make.”

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By simply up-skilling every year.



The more valuable skill I acquire, the more valuable I become and the more money I make.



I am deliberate about increasing my annual income. https://t.co/rmRgDJsX0a — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) March 24, 2026

Here is the simple but powerful strategy:

Learn high-income skills

Document your results

Negotiate better or switch jobs

It’s not flashy, but it works, and clearly, it pays.

Investing

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Just the same way your savings saves you in tough times, investing is a smart way to multiply your income to prevent tough times. These users understood that.

Olumide Adesina talked about buying undervalued assets and letting time do its thing, while others mentioned investing in the Nigerian stock market and simply watching it grow.

I invested in assets that were largely at a bargain price in the 🇺🇸 and 🇳🇬 stock market and allowed compound take it turn — Olumide Adesina (@olumidecapital) March 24, 2026

I up-skill and invested in the NGX. Now watching it all compound and amazed at what is to come next. — HenryThegreat_ (@Meechstones) March 24, 2026

Then there’s the more intense version. One user shared how years of studying investing, working high-level finance jobs, and making calculated bets on stocks allowed him to eventually retire early and relocate to Asia.

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1. Grinded my way to lucrative jobs on Wall Street for 3.5 years (Read thousands of pages of investing books and stock pitches, had amazing mentors and investor friends to exchange notes with, did 3 internships in college, 1 year of restructuring investment banking, 2.5 years at… https://t.co/3iXEhS2Afr — Akshay Ramachandran (@ideaswithakshay) March 24, 2026

The lesson here is that money doesn’t always come from working harder. If it did, labourers would be the richest people in the world. But it comes from letting your money work smarter.

Japa (relocating)

‘Japa’ (relocating) has always been a recurring and popular conversation on X, as many Nigerians see it as a path to greener pastures, better education, and escaping the rabbit hole that is Nigeria.

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One user said it bluntly: “I left Nigeria bruh…” Another claimed that his income grew by over 1000x, which is indeed wild.

I left Nigeria bruh … https://t.co/FErXtxnQax — BigLarry | عبد الغني 🦅 (@bigdevlarry) March 24, 2026

While relocation helps you earn in foreign currency, it also gives you access to better-paying markets, more opportunities and stronger economic systems and opens your eyes and mind to endless possibilities.

The power of community

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The power of community is an underrated wealth strategy. You can’t do life solo and expect to succeed. Take Mark Zuckerberg, for example. In his early years, he had friends who believed in his crazy idea and invested in it. That’s just one example out of many.

Precious Oriaifo shared something similar. He connected with men doing way better than him instead of competing with them and was able to go up from there.

Collaboration.



I connected with men doing way better than me, information and ideas I got from them was enough to 10x



Also started talking on things I know about money and updates, I've got more from sharing what I know than I've shared. https://t.co/WZ1HTrUX7a — PRECIOUS ORIAIFO (@OriaifoPresh) March 25, 2026

Another user talked about introducing friends to his income stream, which eventually evolved into something bigger and more scalable.

Collaborated.

Told my friends what I do to make money

Introduced all of them into it

One came up with a better ideal

And we upscaled. — eboi odion (@Engreboi) March 24, 2026

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Some even recommended:

Building with people whose skills complement yours

Starting investment clubs

Sharing knowledge publicly

1. Get friends with skills that complement yours and start a business with them.



2. Start an Investment Club, save money together and invest



The most unhinged money-making hack has to be building a community that lifts yourself and others



That's what we're building — SLOTFINANCE (@slotfinance25) March 24, 2026

Apparently, your network really is your net worth.

Smart hustling beats hard hustling

Other users shared how they made money with skills like cybersecurity, building an agency, buying and reselling domains and more.

Go buy .ai domains to resell in future, companies will be coming of them soon and you can sell them at over 100x.



You can also join domain auctions, you can find good domains (not only .ai) that auction from $5, you put in your price, people may outbid you but you can use that… — Dera. (@franciis_scott) March 24, 2026

Another idea (with little to no initial investment) is to position yourself as a virtual assistant, you can create an IG page (or use your current one, you could even use X), reach out to international small businesses on that platform and tell them how you can manage/assist… — Dera. (@franciis_scott) March 24, 2026

Some advised that you upskill, learn a technical skill, specialise in one or two areas and network.

up skill learn a technical skill and specialize in 1-2 areas, network, have multiple streams of income, don’t spend more than you can afford, save and give to others without stretching yourself - as little as you can money time or resources. — infinitewealth (@infinitew8888) March 24, 2026

Education is not a scam

Education still matters, but only if you use it well. Many Nigerians are doing things way outside of what they studied in school. This is not a bad thing, but it shows how underutilised education and knowledge are as a tool.

Read Next: 10 Useless Courses in Nigeria and What To Study Instead

A user moved from ₦120k to ₦1.5 million in under three years after earning multiple degrees and positioning himself better.

Got 3 Master's degrees (with one MBA)

Moved from 120k to 1.5m in less than 3 years.



Advice:



Build capacity and position yourself. — Ojogbon. (@OjogbonAbiola) March 24, 2026

Another emphasised mastery. Citing skilful chemists like Marie Curie and physicists like Albert Einstein, who were all Nobel winners and inventors, are extremely skilled with their craft.

1. Learn the hard skills

2. Don't just study a course in uni, be skillful in it. E.g skillful chemist Marie Curie, skillful physicist Albert Einstein etc. All nobel winners and inventors are extremely skilled with their craft.

3. Skillful, skillful, skillful in whatever your… — Komfort Trost (@komforttrost) March 24, 2026

So, what’s the real “unhinged” hack?

After going through all these responses, they weren’t exactly unhinged, save for the marriage advice, but one thing becomes clear: There’s no single formula.

Some people got married, left the country, invested early, built strong networks or simply got better at what they do, but beneath it all, there is a consistent pattern. These respondents were Intentional, consistent and smart.