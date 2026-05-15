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TheCAPMusic announces signing of emerging star Elinala

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 20:32 - 15 May 2026
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TheCAPMusic has signed rising artist Elinala
TheCAPMusic has officially signed rising artist Elinala, introducing a fresh new voice to the label’s evolving roster.
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Known for her melodic style, emotional delivery, and distinct artistic direction, Elinala now begins her next chapter with TheCAPMusic ahead of the release of her debut EP, scheduled for June 2026.

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​Leading the rollout is her upcoming single, set for release on May 15, which will serve as the first official introduction to her new era under the label. She is currently Apple Music’s cover star for Alpha Women.

Speaking on the signing, Senior Artist Manager Kizito Ibezim described Elinala as an artist with clear individuality and strong creative potential.

“From the beginning, what stood out was her identity,” he said. “There’s honesty in the music, there’s intention behind the artistry, and we believe people are going to connect with that in a real way.”

​TheCAPMusic says the partnership will focus on developing Elinala’s sound, visual identity, and audience connection as she prepares for her first major release campaign.

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​COO Tolulope Sodamola added that the label is approaching the rollout with patience and clarity.

​“We’re taking our time to build this properly,” he said. “The music already speaks for itself, so the focus now is creating the right foundation around it and introducing her to the world the right way.”

​While details surrounding the EP remain under wraps, sources close to the project describe the upcoming release as personal, atmospheric, and reflective of a new generation of African artists shaping their sound on their own terms.

​With her debut single arriving this month and more music expected in the coming weeks, Elinala’s introduction marks an important new moment for both the artist and TheCAPMusic.​

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