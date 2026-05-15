The Lincoln Lawyer is expected to return for its fifth and final season in early 2027.

The Lincoln Lawyer is expected to return for its fifth and final season in early 2027.

7 exciting legal dramas to binge-watch while you wait for Season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer

Waiting for Season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer? From Suits to The Good Wife and Michael Clayton, here are seven legal dramas worth binge-watching next.

Season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer has been confirmed as the show's last, and with production currently underway and a likely premiere window of early 2027, the wait will take a while.

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While Mickey Haller wraps up his final ride in the back of that Lincoln Navigator, here are seven legal dramas worth your time in the meantime.

1. Michael Clayton (2007)

George Clooney plays a corporate "fixer" at a top New York law firm who cleans up messes for a living, until a colleague goes rogue against a corrupt client and forces him to confront his own moral limits. Tilda Swinton won an Oscar for her supporting role. Taut, intelligent, and grimly realistic about how power actually works.

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2. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

Aaron Sorkin directs this Netflix dramatisation of the 1969 trial of seven anti-Vietnam War protesters charged with inciting riots at the Democratic National Convention. The dialogue crackles, the ensemble cast is stacked, and the commentary on government overreach feels anything but outdated.

3. Runaway Jury (2003)

Based on a John Grisham novel, this thriller centres on a lawsuit against a gun manufacturer after a workplace shooting and the vicious behind-the-scenes battle to control the jury. Gene Hackman and John Cusack are both operating at full tilt. Sharply plotted and enormously entertaining.

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4. Goliath (2016–2021)

Billy Bob Thornton plays Billy McBride, a disgraced and alcoholic former attorney who left the firm he helped build and now takes on cases against powerful interests nobody else will touch. Created by David E. Kelley, the mind behind Ally McBeal and Boston Legal, Goliath is four seasons of a man trying to find redemption one impossible case at a time.

5. The Good Wife (2009–2016)

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Julianna Margulies plays Alicia Florrick, a lawyer who returns to practice after 13 years following a very public scandal involving her husband, a state attorney. What follows is seven seasons of sharp legal procedural storytelling layered with political drama and genuinely complex character work. One of the best written shows of its era.

6. Suits (2011–2019)

Harvey Specter is one of New York's best corporate lawyers. Mike Ross is a college dropout with a photographic memory and no law degree. The premise sounds thin until you are four episodes in and cannot stop. Suits ran for nine seasons for a reason, and its recent Netflix-driven resurgence introduced it to an entirely new generation.

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7. Reasonable Doubt (2014)

A prosecutor commits a fatal hit-and-run and later finds himself defending the innocent man accused of his crime. Dominic Cooper and Samuel L. Jackson lead a film that is more thriller than courtroom drama, and more guilty pleasure than prestige television. It is not perfect, but it moves fast and the moral knot at its centre is genuinely interesting.