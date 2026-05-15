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Nigeria National Boxing team gears up for 2026 Commonwealth Games

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Pulse Mix 14:13 - 15 May 2026
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Nigeria National Boxing team gears up for 2026 Commonwealth Games
The Nigeria Boxing Federation ratified the appointment of 10 athletes that will fly the nation's flag at the 2026 Commonwealth Games after holding a strenuous trial session at the National Stadium, Lagos.
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Ten out of the 128 fighters who contested on Friday became champions and automatically booked their tickets to Glasgow.

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Commonwealth Games will take place from 24 July to 1 August 2026 at the SEC Centre in Glasgow. Boxing competitions are split into 14 events: seven for men and seven for women. The 2026 Games will also feature athletics, swimming, gymnastics, cycling, netball, bowls, and basketball, which will receive heavy coverage and be streamed on the growing list of betting sites in Nigeria, as well as on top media channels and mobile apps.

The star attraction of the trials was no other person than Patricia Mbata, the African Games 2023 gold medallist. The UK-based construction engineer was not haunted by memories of missing out on a ticket to Paris 2024 as she overwhelmed national champion Blessing Orakwe 5–0 unanimous decision in the women's +70kg final.

Mbata, who will lead the team, is among five women who qualified for the Glasgow-bound team: Happiness Udoette (51kg), who edged out Fathia Gafar in a cliff-hanger 3–2 encounter. Also qualifying for the women's team are Kadijat Ajibola, who outclassed Aishat Gbadamosi 4–1 in the 57kg; Damilola Sodipe, who dominated Abibat Ismail 5–0 in the 65kg, and Celestine Edoka, who floored Queen James 4–1 in the 70kg.

Exciting contests also marred the male category. Kenneth Anigboro, who coaches in Yorkshire, United Kingdom, became Nigeria's 90kg representative after outpointing home-based fighter Abiodun Adesoja 3–2. The Golden Baoko Joseph Daniel qualified for the men's 80kg after his opponent, Fara Sleeraf, failed to appear at the weigh-in, thus handing him a walkover victory.

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NBF Technical Director Babatunde Laguda praised both the athletes and his officials who supervised the thrilling night of bouts across the four days.

"Winning doesn't always mean one is the best boxer. So we will still be inviting some of the fighters that showed exceptional skills during the trials to the camp as sparring partners. We believe they will play a huge role in helping the team excel."

Nine fighters led by team captain Abdul-Afeez Osoba won four medals at Birmingham 2022, with silver and bronze medals coming from Elizabeth Oshoba and Cynthia Ogunsemilore, and from Jacinta Umunnakwe and Ifeanyi Onyekwere, respectively. So, it's safe to say that anything short of the 2022 mark for the upcoming 2026 games would be considered a disappointment.

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