Kizz Daniel announces that he will be releasing two albums in 2026

After posting his initially scheduled 'Uncle K' album in 2025, the hitmaker is making up for it by releasing two projects in 2026.

Kizz Daniel announces plans to release two albums in 2026.

The projects will be preceded by the release of his first single of the year.

One of the projects was initially meant to be released in 2025.

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Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel is gearing up for a busy year as he announces plans to release two albums.

On May 15, 2026, the hitmaker shared a post on his Instagram story unveiling the titles of two albums he intends to release later in the year. The revelation comes days after he teased what's expected to be his first release of the year.

TWO NEW KIZZ DANIEL ALBUMS DROPPING THIS YEAR 🔥



RADIO GIDI 📀

UNCLE K 📀 pic.twitter.com/65Ok3JULzT — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) May 15, 2026

"Two albums this year. Thanks for your love and patience," he posted on his Instagram story.

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Kizz Daniel announces plans to release two albums in 2026

The prospective projects titled 'Uncle K' and 'Radio Gidi' will be a follow-up to his 2025 EP 'Uncle K: Lemon Chase', which had 7 tracks with guest appearances from FOLA, rapper Odumodublvk, and street pop star Bella Shmurda.

The cover art of Kizz Daniel's 'Uncle K: Lemon Chase' EP

Back in 2025, the award-winning star had earlier shared his plans to release the album 'Uncle K' before postponing it after losing his mother-in-law and later releasing the EP that serves as a teaser for what listeners should expect.

With two albums scheduled for 2026, Kizz Daniel appears to be making up for not releasing an LP since the 20-track album 'Maverick' in July 2023. In 2024, he dazzled with the hit-filled four-track EP 'TZA,' which spawned the hit records 'Sooner,' 'Too Busy To Be Bae,' and 'Twe Twe.'

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Known for his ability to coin hit records that ride on the familiarity of language and musical simplicity to attract listeners across demographics, fans will be expecting a handful of hit records from his upcoming album.

So far in 2026, he has delivered a guest verse on G4ZI's 'Energy'. With his upcoming single expected to be released in the coming weeks, he appears ready for an explosive summer.

In a career that has spanned a decade, Kizz Daniel has become one of Afrobeats' most reliable hitmakers, with his music finding eager listenership among millions of fans drawn to his witty lyricism and catchy melodies.