A viral dance video sparks an intense debate on Nigerian social media over 50-50 bill sharing and financial obligations in relationships abroad

A viral dance video sparks an intense debate on Nigerian social media over 50-50 bill sharing and financial obligations in relationships abroad

‘Date a UK man who wants 50/50 or dance’ — Nigerian women vs men turn X into relationship battlefield over bills abroad

A viral TikTok video mocking 50/50 financial splitting has ignited a massive debate among Nigerians on X. Users are fiercely divided between maintaining traditional male-provider roles and adopting shared financial responsibilities while living abroad.

A viral "date a UK man that believes in sharing bills equally or dance" video sparked heated debate on X.

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An X user claimed marrying Nigerian women abroad is a bad idea, prompting a strong video response defending traditional gender roles.

A doctor shared a story about a friend's marriage in the UK, claiming financial disagreements eventually led to separation.

Thousands of Nigerians joined the conversation, with opinions split between supporting 50/50 partnerships and expecting men to remain the primary providers.

A viral video of three ladies dancing to the caption, "Date a UK man that believes in sharing bills equally or dance," has thrown Nigerian X (formerly Twitter) into another heated relationship debate, with men and women sharing personal experiences about marriage, finances and dating abroad.

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One of the worst things you can do to yourself as a man abroad is to marry a Nigerian girl abroad. It’s a case of dog chop dog. I avoid them like a plague here. They are good for NOTHING. "I'll support him when he is financially down." 🤡🤡 It is your father that will be down. — ONOME🇳🇬🇦🇹🦅 (@Onomz_D1) November 8, 2026

The video, which has been making the rounds online, appeared to mock women who choose to date men who expect bills to be shared equally.

Reacting to the clip, X user @Onomz_D1 shared a blunt opinion that quickly divided social media.

He wrote: "One of the worst things you can do to yourself as a man abroad is to marry a Nigerian girl abroad. It’s a case of dog chop dog.

I avoid them like a plague here. They are good for NOTHING."

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His comments didn't go unanswered.

The lady featured in the viral video responded with another video, insisting that expecting a woman to split bills equally with her husband makes no sense to her.

The clown who did the “dance of shame” obviously saw my tweet. 🤡🤡🤡 That tweet went far beyond what I imagined. The werey captioned me on her post on TikTok 😂😂😂😂 “Single ladies, don’t be an understanding wife oh. When you do 50/50 with your partner, the rest 50% he will carry it outside to chop other girls.”……. This is the thought process of the average Nigerian woman abroad. — ONOME🇳🇬🇦🇹🦅 (@Onomz_D1) November 10, 2026

She said: "What men are spitting out of their mouths. Like seriously, you want to split your bills equally with your woman? Someone went as far as posting it on Twitter.

One of the worst things you can do to yourself as a man and girl is to marry a Nigerian guy? But who wants to marry, who cares? ... Marriage is not an option for some of us.

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Why do you want your woman to split bills equally with you as a man? Then why are you a man?

I cannot do 50-50 with you.

She went ahead to advise single ladies, telling them to not be an understanding wife.

"When you do 50-50, my sister, the rest 50% of that money... they carry to carry other girls."

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Her response generated even more reactions, with Nigerians arguing over whether marriage should be based on equal financial contributions or traditional gender roles.

Joining the conversation, X user @DrSeunolaiya narrated what he described as the real-life experience of a friend living in the UK.

According to him, his friend had been pursuing a woman in Nigeria for years without success until she discovered he had secured plans to relocate abroad.

He claimed the woman agreed to date him, they quickly held an introduction and court wedding before he travelled, followed by a bigger traditional wedding. She later joined him in the UK.

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Although she was already a registered nurse in Nigeria, he said she initially worked in the care sector for only a few days each week and allegedly refused to contribute financially to their home.

He added that after obtaining her UK nursing registration, she stopped working completely but later asked her husband to sponsor her younger brother's master's degree in the UK.

According to him, when the husband jokingly asked whether that was why she had been saving money instead of supporting the family, things fell apart.

He wrote: "You would think this is just for content, but it is the reality."

He claimed the disagreement eventually led to the woman moving out after securing another nursing job.

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The conversation quickly attracted more comments from Nigerians, many of whom shared stories, both personal and second-hand, about relationships after relocating abroad.

One user, @r10era, claimed: "A Nigerian guy I work with brought his wife to the UK and in less than 3 months, the girl divorced the guy and moved out. My guy said she was even demanding £200 to £300 before she will have sex."

Another user, @enyinwa_, questioned why some Nigerian men relocate while single only to seek Nigerian partners later.

Meanwhile, X user @jaicilgin shared a lengthy account about a former Nigerian neighbour in the UK whom he claimed worked extremely long hours while handling all the household expenses alone.

He alleged that the man's wife contributed little to the home despite relying entirely on her husband financially. He also claimed the experience influenced his views on why some Nigerian men abroad choose partners from other African countries instead.

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As the debate continues online, opinions remain sharply divided.

While some Nigerians insist marriage should involve both partners contributing financially, others argue that a husband should remain the primary provider regardless of where the family lives.