Atletico Madrid eye ₦105 billion-rated Arsenal star

Atletico Madrid have been linked with a big money move for an Arsenal star.

Atlético Madrid are reportedly weighing up a January transfer move for Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi.

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The 27-year-old Spain international has dropped out of the rotation under Mikel Arteta during his second season at the Emirates Stadium.

Zubimendi arrived in North London from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025 for a reported €70 million fee. He enjoyed a bright start to his Arsenal career, contributing to the squad that captured the 2025/26 Premier League title.

Falling down the pecking order

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The midfielder lost his regular starting spot during the latter half of that championship-winning campaign.

His situation deteriorated following the summer 2026 transfer window, when Arsenal signed Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle United.

The arrival of Guimarães, combined with the continued emergence of academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly, pushed Zubimendi to the periphery of the squad.

‼ Zubimendi podría salir del Arsenal en los próximos mercados según avanzó RNE y pudo confirmar AS 🔴⚪️ El Atlético de Madrid, en la carrera por su firma 🤔¿Te gustaría? https://t.co/wRyRm5C5FQ — Diario AS (@diarioas) November 9, 2026

He has failed to start a single Premier League match during the 2026/27 season, managing just 100 minutes of action across seven total league appearances.

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His only starts have come in cup competitions, while his league contributions consist of brief substitute cameos, including a two-minute appearance during a 1-0 victory over Hull City on November 7.

Zubimendi scored for Arsenal || imago

Interest from Spain

Despite his struggles at Arsenal, Zubimendi retains a stellar reputation in his homeland. He established his pedigree by winning the 2019/20 Copa delRey with Real Sociedad and the 2024 European Championship with Spain.

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone and sporting director Mateu Alemany view the midfielder as an ideal mid-season reinforcement.

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Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona, Barca - LaLiga Santander Diego Pablo Cholo Simeone head coach of Atletico de Madrid sitting on the bench during the LaLiga Santander match between Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona

The Spanish club are preparing an approach, hoping to capitalise on his lack of playing time.