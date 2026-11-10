Stanbic IBTC Asset Management's InvestBeta Gameshow now streaming on YouTube

InvestBeta Gameshow 3.0 is officially live on the Stanbic IBTC YouTube channel. Hosted by media personality Jayonair, the show features contestants competing across three rounds designed to test financial knowledge, decision-making and the ability to perform under pressure.

The format is built on rapid-fire questions, quick taps on the buzzer, and the option to stake wins for higher returns by correctly answering financial questions. That element of unpredictability is what makes InvestBeta different from the usual financial education content, since a single right or wrong answer can flip the competition at any moment.

Commenting on the launch of InvestBeta Season 3, Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, noted that "InvestBeta has always been about making the language of investing feel less distant and more practical for everyday people. With this third season, we wanted to bring real competition into the format while keeping education at the core of what we do. It is also part of a deliberate effort to build financial confidence in a generation that is increasingly eager to take control of its financial future."

Beyond the contest itself, each episode features expert breakdowns from a financial analyst, unpacking the investment concepts behind every round in a way that keeps things simple and practical. This is what makes InvestBeta more than a game show. It is a low-pressure way into financial literacy for viewers who might otherwise find investment talk intimidating or too technical.

The current season also features appearances by financial influencers Adeife, Oviethestunner and Moneyman. The trio joins as contributors, offering practical investment perspectives and financial tips aimed at younger, digitally engaged audiences. This reflects a demographic Stanbic IBTC has consistently sought to reach through informal and relatable financial content, as part of a wider effort to make investment conversations more accessible outside traditional banking channels.

InvestBeta 3.0 continues Stanbic IBTC Asset Management's broader strategy of using entertainment formats to demystify investing for a wider segment of the population. By combining competition, expert insight and relatable commentary, the show reinforces the company's positioning as a leading voice in financial education and asset management in Nigeria; while contributing to the growing conversation around financial inclusion and literacy among younger, digitally native consumers.

InvestBeta 3.0 airs exclusively on the official Stanbic IBTC YouTube channel; and new episodes premiere weekly. Click the link to watch .

Follow @beyonddreamsng for updates and catch every episode as the competition unfolds.