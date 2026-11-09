39-year-old Ghanaian singer Efya marries 33-year-old Nigerian artiste Thomas years after vowing never to marry, admits she lied.

Popular Ghanaian singer, Jane Awindor, professionally known as Efya, has married her Nigerian lover, Tomi Thomas, who is also a musician.

Efya and Tomi Thomas' traditional wedding attracted several Ghanaian celebrities and entertainment industry personalities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghanaian singer Efya's 2020 interview in which she said she never wanted to get married resurfaces after her wedding to Nigerian musician Tomi Thomas.

Efya responds to her previous declaration that she would never marry

The couple held their traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, November 6, 2026. Efya wore an elegant Ghanaian kente outfit with carefully chosen colours and intricate beadwork, while the groom wore classic traditional attire that reflected their blended cultures.

The celebrations continued with a white wedding ceremony on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Efya stunned in a classic white lace wedding gown with a matching veil, while Thomas looked dapper in a white suit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Ghanaian filmmaker breaks down in tears after Nollywood legends refuse to return to village built on water for film shoot

One of the standout moments of the ceremony was Efya's appearance as she walked down the aisle in her breathtaking wedding gown.

Several top musicians also graced the occasion and joined the couple in celebrating their union.

Efya and Tomi Thomas shares a kiss to seal their white wedding ceremony https://t.co/Py5l8eE1O8 — AmeyawTV (@AmeyawTV) November 7, 2026

However, Efya's marriage has sparked conversations online, particularly because of her previous comments about marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a 2020 interview, the singer had declared that she did not see marriage in her future and would never get married.

Reacting to a post about her marriage on Instablog Naija, Efya playfully addressed her previous declaration and admitted that she had changed her mind.

“lol I guess i lied … Oppssssss,” she wrote.

Efya is a singer, songwriter, and actress known for her soulful vocals and contributions to Ghana's music scene.

Advertisement