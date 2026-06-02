Nigerians react as Mark Angel remarries years after troubled first marriage

Mark Angel and his bride at their traditional wedding ceremony

Mark Angel and his bride at their traditional wedding ceremony

Mark Angel's new marriage has sparked debate online, with many Nigerians revisiting allegations made by his ex-wife, Amanda Jones, about their failed relationship.

Mark Angel remarried in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Ikeduru, Imo State, years after revealing that he had secretly married and divorced.

While some fans congratulated the comedian on finding love again, others questioned the decision to move on without publicly addressing the allegations in greater detail.

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Popular Nigerian comedian and content creator Mark Angel is back in the headlines after marrying again, but much of the conversation online has focused less on the wedding itself and more on the controversies surrounding his previous marriage.

Videos from the traditional marriage ceremony, which took place on Sunday in Ikeduru, Imo State, have been circulating widely on social media. The skitmaker was seen celebrating with family and friends as he formally married his new partner.

Content creator Mark Angel reportedly ties the knot following the end of his first marriage pic.twitter.com/GozvOZQg7m — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 1, 2026

While many fans congratulated him, others used the occasion to revisit allegations made by his ex-wife, Amanda Jones, earlier this year.

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In January, Jones publicly shared details of their failed marriage, making a series of allegations that quickly went viral. She claimed that during their honeymoon, Angel suggested involving a stranger in an intimate encounter and allegedly asked her to introduce herself as a friend rather than his wife.

She also accused him of becoming distant after the birth of their child, body-shaming her appearance, mocking her stretch marks, and making jokes about her cooking in front of friends. Jones further alleged that she underwent cosmetic surgery in an attempt to save the marriage but continued to face criticism afterward.

Mark Angel

Among other claims, she accused the comedian of infidelity, emotional manipulation, and repeatedly humiliating her during their relationship.

Angel did not publicly address each allegation in detail. However, he had previously spoken about the collapse of his marriage during an appearance on the Teju Babyface Show in October 2023.

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Without revealing extensive details at the time, he described that period of his life as one he deeply regretted.

He said it was a bad period in his life, adding that he would not want his daughter to marry a man like the person he was then.

The comedian, whose Mark Angel Comedy channel became one of Africa's biggest digital entertainment brands and helped launch the careers of child stars Emmanuella and Success, had previously revealed that he secretly married and later divorced.

His latest marriage announcement has therefore attracted significant attention, with social media users divided between celebrating a new chapter and questioning whether enough accountability had been taken for the issues raised by his former partner.

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Mark Angel with his first wife

Despite the criticism, the wedding appears to have been warmly received by both families. Photos and videos from the ceremony showed a festive atmosphere, with reports that Angel presented traditional gifts, including a cow, to his bride's family.