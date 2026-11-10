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Barcelona plot January move for 30-year-old defender to partner Cubarsi

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 15:22 - 10 November 2026
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick | Imago
Barcelona have been linked with a move for an experienced centre-back during the January transfer window.
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Barcelona have reportedly made an enquiry for Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah ahead of the January 2027 transfer window.

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The Catalan club are prioritising the acquisition of an experienced centre-back to partner 19-year-old Pau Cubarsí at the heart of their defence. Tah has emerged as their ideal option. 

A missed opportunity

Barcelona previously monitored the Germany international when his contract at Bayer Leverkusen expired.

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The 30-year-old was available on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 following a historic run with Leverkusen. During his spell at the BayArena, Tah anchored the defence that secured the 2023/24 Bundesliga title and the 2023/24 DFB-Pokal.

Despite Barcelona's initial interest, Tah opted to remain in Germany, signing a four-year contract with Bayern Munich in July 2025.

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He enjoyed immediate success at the Allianz Arena, helping Bayern capture the 2025/26 Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double during his debut season.

The Bayern roadblock  

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While Barcelona have reignited their pursuit, executing a January deal presents a complex challenge. Tah remains tied to Bayern Munich until June 2029 on a contract featuring a base salary of €12 million per year.

The Bavarian club have no intention of sanctioning a mid-season sale for a core defensive asset. Hence, Barcelona will need to present a substantial financial package to force Bayern to the negotiating table.

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