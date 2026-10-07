Nigerian developers are turning Lagos life, childhood games and local culture into games you can play on your phone or browser.

Nigerian developers are turning Lagos life, childhood games and local culture into games you can play on your phone or browser.

9 Nigerian games you can play right now if you’re bored, from Lagos Life to Boju Boju

From Lagos traffic to childhood favourites, these Nigerian games bring familiar experiences to your screen.

Nigerian developers are creating games inspired by local life and culture.

You can play games based on Lagos, Ayo, Whot and Nigerian “wahala”.

Many are available on Android, iPhone or directly in your browser.

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You can spend another hour scrolling TikTok or Instagram, arguing on X or watching the same shows on Netflix.

Or you can try driving a danfo through Lagos traffic, build a virtual life in Lagos, revive your Ayo skills or turn Whot into a serious competition on your phone.

Yes, Nigerians have made games out of some very familiar things.

The recent popularity of Lagos Run and Lagos Life has shown just how much fun there can be in turning everyday Nigerian experiences into games. But those are not the only options.

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From browser games you can start playing in seconds to mobile games that bring childhood favourites to your phone, here are nine Nigerian games worth trying.

1. Lagos Life — what if you had to survive Lagos all over again?

As if being an adult in Lagos is not enough, you have to relive the experience through the Lagos Life game, but it's all fun.

Imagine waking up in Lagos with no job, no money and a mountain of bills waiting for you. Now imagine doing all of that for fun.

That is the idea behind Lagos Life, a multiplayer browser game where players create characters and navigate a virtual Lagos. You can work, earn virtual money, spend it, socialise and explore the city.

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The game recently expanded its virtual world beyond Lagos to Abuja and Port Harcourt, so you can now take your daily hustle there as well.

Where to play: Lagos Life website

How to play: Create your character, enter the city and start making decisions about work, money and social life.

READ NEXT: These 10 Games Will Make You Smarter While You Chill

2. Lagos Run — Try driving a danfo around Lagos for fun

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Forget Grand Theft Auto. How long can you survive Lagos traffic in a danfo?

Lagos Run puts you behind the wheel of a yellow bus and throws you into the kind of road chaos Nigerians are very familiar with: potholes, road craze and all.

You have to navigate traffic, pick up passengers and avoid obstacles while trying to keep your journey going.

It is a simple game that is insanely addictive – the number of players recorded within days of launching in September is a testament to the fact. Unlike older games like Gidi Run, which feature wild conductors and bribe-hungry police, Lagos Run lets you ride solo.

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Where to play: Lagos Run website

How to play: Use the controls to steer your danfo, stop for passengers and avoid obstacles. On supported devices, you can also use touch controls.

3. Lagos Rush — race through Lagos without running out of fuel

The Lagos traffic is virtual this time, but the stress feels familiar.

Lagos Rush puts you behind the wheel for a high-speed race through Lagos-inspired traffic.

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You have to dodge other vehicles, keep up with a rival car and collect naira notes scattered across the road because the cash refuels your car. Let the fuel hit zero and your run ends.

Where to play: Google Play Store

How to play: Swipe left or right to change lanes, avoid traffic, collect naira and watch your fuel gauge. The game can also be played offline.

4. Boju Boju — your childhood game just got a digital upgrade

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The Boju Boju game might give your inner child a glorious rebirth.

Boju Boju takes the Nigerian childhood game of hide-and-seek and puts it on your phone.

Instead of squeezing behind a curtain or hiding underneath a bed, players can disappear into digital environments while another player searches for them.

You can either hide or become the seeker.

Where to play: Google Play Store

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How to play: Join a match and choose your side. If you are hiding, find somewhere the seeker will not easily spot you. If you are seeking, find the hidden players before time runs out.

5. Pick 2 — Whot without shouting “last card!”

Same WHOT energy, just digital.

Pick 2 brings the familiar card game to your phone, with 1v1 matches, multiplayer games and tournaments.

So if your Whot cards have become untraceable, you don’t need to replace them when you can just play the game on your phone.

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Where to play: Google Play Store

How to play: Select your game mode and play according to the familiar Whot rules. The objective is still to get rid of your cards before your opponent.

6. Naija Ayo Worldwide — take your Ayo skills online

if you've ever been fascinated by Ayo Olopon, you just might love Naija Ayo worldwide.

If you grew up watching someone play Ayo so quickly that you could barely follow their hands, this is your chance to practise.

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Naija Ayo Worldwide is a mobile version of the traditional Nigerian Ayo game. It allows players to compete against friends or people around the world, with private matches, voice chat and leaderboards.

It was developed by AFIGO-SAM Technology, which lists an address in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Where to play: Google Play Store.

How to play: Choose one of your six pits, sow the seeds around the board and capture your opponent's seeds when the rules allow. The player with the most captured seeds wins.

7. Yoruba Word Connect — your screen time can teach you something

If you really need to learn or improve your Yoruba, then Yoruba World Connect is just it.

Not every game needs to involve traffic, fighting or trying to become the next big musician.

Yoruba Word Connect turns Yoruba vocabulary into a puzzle.

Players connect letters to form Yoruba words, learn their meanings and progress through different levels. The game also includes audio pronunciation, making it useful for people trying to improve their Yoruba.

Where to play: Google Play Store

How to play: Connect the letters to form words, solve each puzzle and move on to increasingly difficult levels.

8. KasalaGame — when Nigerian wahala becomes a fighting game

Woke up on the wrong side of the bed or mad at HR and need to let off some steam? Juat play KasalaGame.

What happens when you turn Nigerian arguments, tension and everyday social situations into a fighting game? You get KasalaGame.

The game features a cast of fighters, training mode and Nigerian-inspired locations. Its developer describes it as an action game with a Nigerian twist, while the iPhone version describes its story as being inspired by Nigeria's social and cultural landscape.

How to play: Choose a fighter, practise in training mode and then take on the computer in combat.

9. Idan’s Quest — when Lagos becomes an endless-running game

Idan’s Quest is all about turning the street OT, chaos and energy of Lagos into an action-packed running game.

The game is an endless runner set in Lagos, where players have to dodge obstacles, fight enemies and unlock new abilities as they keep moving. It was developed by Nigerian studio HFRO Games, with Segbenu Samuel Abel listed as the developer.

The game has recorded 10K+ downloads on Google Play and was updated in September 2026, making it one of the newer Nigerian-made games you can try on your phone.

Where to play: Google Play Store.

How to play: Run through Lagos, dodge obstacles, defeat enemies and use your abilities to keep going for as long as possible.

What makes these games interesting is not necessarily their graphics or complexity, but the fact that they feel familiar and relatable.

Someone took the experience of driving through Lagos and made it playable. Someone else turned Lagos adulting into a virtual world.

Childhood games such as Boju Boju and Ayo found new homes on smartphones, while Whot became something you can play against people without searching for a physical pack of cards.