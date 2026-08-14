FIFA World Cup, Alexx Ekubo, and Frank Edoho among Nigeria’s top trending Google searches in 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFCON led search volumes in Nigeria between January and July 2026, alongside geopolitical issues like the Strait of Hormuz conflict impacting fuel prices.
Major search spikes were driven by celebrity disputes, high-profile deaths, legal cases, and viral Gen Z internet culture like the "67" meme.
According to Google Trends data, search activity reflects how Nigerians directly interrogate national, economic, and pop culture events as they unfold.
The rankings, released by Google, provide a comprehensive snapshot of national attention—ranging from global sporting spectacles and geopolitical tensions to local celebrity disputes and viral online memes.
1. The FIFA World Cup 2026 Takes Centre Stage
No topic generated higher interest across the country than the 2026 FIFA World Cup held in North America. Search interest spiked around the Super Eagles’ group-stage fixtures, the opening ceremony featuring Burna Boy and Shakira’s performance of 'Dai Dai', and Spain’s 1–0 victory over Argentina in the final. Individual tournament storylines, including Erling Haaland’s run with Norway and France’s quarter-final victory over Morocco, also drove heavy traffic before transitioning into early Ballon d'Or speculation by August.
2. Heartbreak at AFCON in Morocco
The year began with heavy sports coverage centred on the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Search queries peaked around the semi-final clash between Nigeria and Morocco, which ended in a penalty shootout defeat for the Super Eagles. Senegal went on to win the tournament on January 18.
3. Surprising interest in the Winter Olympics
In February, search traffic spiked unexpectedly for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games. Despite Nigeria having no athletes on the ice, queries regarding ice hockey and general competition updates surged nationwide.
4. Geopolitics and Fuel Prices: Iran and the Strait of Hormuz
Military escalation involving Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz led to widespread local queries, including "iran news", "israel iran war", and "strait of hormuz meaning". The interest directly tied into economic concerns, as fluctuations in global oil shipping routes impact domestic petrol pump prices following Nigeria's fuel subsidy removal.
5. The Blord and VeryDarkMan Dispute
The public fallout between cryptocurrency entrepreneur Blord and activist VeryDarkMan kept search interest high for several months. Search traffic reached its peak during Blord’s arrest and subsequent 16-day remand in Kuje prison in April, alongside a rise in background queries like "Who is Blord?".
6. National and International Losses
Tragic passings cut across demographic lines. Afrobeats artist Destiny Boy made headlines following his death in January at age 22, sparking weeks of coverage surrounding the homicide investigation and autopsy. Internationally, Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane made trends following his death from ALS in February. In May, Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo passed away at age 40 from kidney cancer, driving a secondary surge in search interest during his burial in Arochukwu in June.
7. Accountability, Governance, and Legal Cases
Legal and political developments drew consistent search volumes. High-profile coverage included the pre-dawn EFCC arrest of former Power Minister Saleh Mamman—subsequently sentenced over a ₦33 billion fraud—and Mudashiru Obasa’s return as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. Internationally, Nigerian users actively searched through the U.S. Justice Department’s public release of 3.5 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents in February.
8. Viral Internet Culture and News Mysteries
Gen Z internet culture made its mark with the rise of the "67" meme, which peaked in January following its designation as Dictionary.com's word of the year. In April, the "Opeyemi Awodoyin" controversy trended after an OPay customer declined to return an erroneous ₦100,000 transfer. Additionally, health-related searches for "what is hantavirus" spiked in May following a reported outbreak aboard an international cruise ship.
9. Celebrity Controversies and Legal News
Broadcaster Frank Edoho trended through May following public statements regarding his divorce and subsequent allegations from his ex-wife. In July, music promoter Sam Larry generated search interest after surviving a fatal car accident on the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road, which re-ignited broader public discussions surrounding the 2023 death of musician Mohbad.
10. Entertainment, Cinema, and Music Exports
Music and pop culture remained primary drivers of search activity. Wizkid and Asake’s collaborative track "Jogodo" dominated early music queries, while Asake’s album release sustained interest through May. International events like the 2026 Grammy Awards, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, and theatrical releases such as Mortal Kombat 2 and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey featured prominently. In sports transfers, 18-year-old Zadok Yohanna’s €28 million transfer to Brighton created a new international football focus for Nigerian fans.
Top 25 Trending Searches in Nigeria (Jan – Jul 2026)
Rank
Trending Search Topic
1
FIFA World Cup 2026
2
2026 Winter Olympics
3
AFCON — Nigeria vs Morocco
4
Iran & the Strait of Hormuz
5
Blord
6
Alexx Ekubo
7
67 (Meme)
8
Destiny Boy
9
Erling Haaland
10
France (World Cup run)
11
Grammy Awards 2026
12
The Epstein files
13
Hantavirus
14
Saleh Mamman
15
Obasa impeachment saga
16
Sam Larry
17
Shakira & Burna Boy (World Cup ceremonies)
18
Zadok Yohanna
19
Eric Dane
20
Opeyemi Awodoyin
21
Bad Bunny (Super Bowl halftime show)
22
Frank Edoho
23
Mortal Kombat 2
24
The Odyssey
25
"Jogodo" — Wizkid ft. Asake
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