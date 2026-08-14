Professor Nnamdi Nwaeze of Abia State University was suspended after making claims about lecturers’ salaries and Keke riders’ earnings.

Professor Nnamdi Nwaeze of Abia State University was suspended after making claims about lecturers’ salaries and Keke riders’ earnings.

ABSU suspends professor after he claimed Keke riders earn more than lecturers

Abia State University has suspended Professor Nnamdi Nwaeze after he claimed some Keke riders earn more than professors and criticised lecturers’ salaries.

ABSU suspended Professor Nnamdi Nwaeze after he alleged that some professors earn below ₦400,000 monthly while some Keke riders earn more than ₦450,000.

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The university said his social media posts were “inimical to the interests of the university” and “uncomplimentary to the Visitor”, Governor Alex Otti, and set up an investigative panel.

The controversy is linked to wider concerns over lecturers’ welfare and salary implementation at ABSU.

Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, has suspended Professor Nnamdi Chinwendu Nwaeze of the Department of Economics after he criticised lecturers' welfare and salaries, including a claim that some Keke riders earn more than professors.

Nwaeze made the claims on social media on Wednesday, August 12, the same day the university’s Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU-ABSU) declared a “total, comprehensive and indefinite strike” over unresolved welfare issues.

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The Economics professor alleged that most ABSU professors earn less than ₦400,000 monthly, while a Keke rider making about ₦15,000 daily could earn more than a professor.

In his Facebook post , he wrote, “Did you know that most professors in ABSU earn less than N400k monthly? At this salary scale, a Keke driver who earns a daily net income of just N15k (many earn N20k & above daily) would earn more than a professor in ABSU (N15k x 30 = N450k per month)?”

Screenshot of Professor Nnamdi Nwaeze's Facebook comparing a keke rider's monthly income to that of an ABSU lecturer'

He also claimed that lecturers at ABSU were still being paid under the 2009 ASUU-FG salary structure, while professors in federal and other state universities earn between ₦1.3 million and ₦1.4 million.

But his post went beyond the Keke comparison.

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Nwaeze alleged that lecturers promoted between 2023 and 2026 had not received salaries reflecting their new ranks.

He also claimed some staff had accumulated as much as 44 months of unpaid salary arrears, while ABSU lecturers had never received Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).

He further alleged that government deductions from workers’ salaries had not been remitted, including about ₦163 million in cooperative deductions and ASUU dues.

He claimed more than 85% of lecturers could no longer afford to drive their personal vehicles to work because of stagnant pay, arguing that staff were effectively subsidising the government to keep the university running.

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ABSU announced Nwaeze’s suspension on Thursday, August 13, saying it followed concerns over “various social media posts attributed to Professor Nwaeze, which are inimical to the interests of the University and uncomplimentary to the Visitor of the University.”

The statement, signed by Deputy Registrar and Public Relations Officer Chijioke Nwogu, said the university had “constituted an Investigative Panel to consider the matter” and that “the suspension takes immediate effect pending the outcome of the investigation by the Panel.”

The Visitor of the university is Abia State Governor Alex Otti.

Governor Alex Otti

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Nwaeze is an established Economics academic whose research focuses on development economics, economic growth, foreign direct investment, fiscal policy and environmental sustainability.

His academic profile lists more than 30 publications, including studies on foreign investment and Nigeria’s economic growth, government expenditure and employment generation, fiscal deficits, monetary policy and energy use.

In February 2026, Nwaeze also stepped down after about five years as ABSU’s Director of Information and Communication Services.

During his tenure, he reportedly oversaw digital reforms, including improvements to the university portal and the introduction of the ABSU QUICK Check App for student verification.

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The suspension came against the backdrop of a longstanding dispute over staff welfare. ASUU-ABSU said its strike followed the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to management on July 22.

Its outstanding demands include implementation of the 2025 FGN-ASUU agreement, promotion issues, non-remittance of cooperative deductions and unpaid EAA dating back to 2009.

Following his suspension, Nwaeze responded on social media: “In life, somebody must pay the price for the liberation of others.”

Screenshot of Professor Nnamdi Nwaeze's Facebook urging his followers not to sympathise with him.