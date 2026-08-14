Woman remanded in Kirikiri over alleged threats against Mohbad’s widow

A woman accused of threatening the life of late singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi Aloba, has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after she was arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court.

Shoyemi Titilayo has been remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre over alleged threats against Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi Aloba.

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Titilayo faces a five count charge over a TikTok broadcast that accused Wunmi of killing Mohbad and called for jungle justice.

The case is the latest legal action against individuals accused of making allegations against Wunmi over Mohbad’s 2023 death.

Shoyemi Titilayo was brought before Magistrate A.I. Alaka on a five count charge over allegations linked to a TikTok broadcast that targeted Wunmi and her son, Liam Aloba.

Titilayo was arrested on Tuesday and will remain in custody pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions granted by the court.

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According to the prosecutor, Irorere Osas, the offences took place between August 2025 and March 2026 along the Lagos-Sango Road in Lagos State. The prosecutor said Titilayo acted alongside other persons who are yet to be apprehended.

The prosecution alleged that Titilayo and others conspired to commit a felony by disturbing public peace, an offence punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Another count centred on a TikTok live broadcast in which Wunmi was allegedly accused of killing her late husband. The prosecution said the publication was capable of causing fear and alarm among members of the public

Titilayo was also accused of using the broadcast to call on members of the public to subject Wunmi and her minor son, Liam, to jungle justice.

The latest case is not the first time individuals have faced legal action over allegations against Wunmi in connection with Mohbad’s death.

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In July 2025, a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered two TikTokers, Saheed Jamiu, also known as Osama, and Uyime Godwin Udoekwere, to be remanded after they allegedly accused Wunmi of killing the singer. The police charged them with conspiracy, cyberstalking and defamation

Mohbad died in September 2023 at the age of 27, prompting widespread public concern and calls for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.