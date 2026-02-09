Donald Trump Says Bad Bunny’s Half-Time Show Was Terrible

Donald J Trump, who took to his favourite social media platform, Truth Social, to give his take on Bad Bunny’s Half-Time Show, which he tagged as "terrible".

On February 8, 2026, Bad Bunny made history by becoming the first solo Latin artist to headline the famous Super Bowl halftime show. The Puerto Rico megastar took the centre stage at the Super Bowl LX half-time show, which saw the Seattle Seahawks win over the New England Patriots by 29 - 13.

Bad Bunny became the first artist to perform his entire set in Spanish in a performance that has garnered praise from different American media platforms, such as Rollingstone who ranked it the second greatest Super Bowl performance behind Prince’s iconic 2007 performance.

Bad Bunny's #SuperBowl Halftime show has been ranked the second best of all-time by Rolling Stone. pic.twitter.com/2AtJTPDayn — chart data (@chartdata) February 9, 2026

However, not everyone was impressed by the Grammy Album of the Year-winning star. One vocal critic is none other than America’s president, Donald J Trump, who took to his favourite social media platform, Truth Social, to give his take on the performance.

According to the President, Bad Bunny’s Superbowl LX show was a terrible one devoid of the American spirit. Trump lamented the musician’s use of Spanish in his entire set and tagged the dancing “disgusting” and inappropriate for children.

In the strongly worded post, the president called it a slap in the face of the US as a country and described the show as a mess of a show that lacks inspiration.

Trump didn't hold back: "The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country. There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD; And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Why Was President Trump Upset?

While President Trump unequivocally stated his reservations about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LVI performance, there are perhaps more reasons that might have led to his decision to score the show a very low mark.

Bad Bunny has been a vocal critic of President Trump. In 2024, he famously endorsed former Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for the presidency. The Puerto Rican star shared that his decision to back Harris was largely inspired by Trump’s handling of Hurricane Maria that hit the region in 2017.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018, the musician dedicated his performance to the victims of the Hurricane and accused President Trump of being in denial.

More recently, Bad Bunny has criticised Trump’s anti immigration policies. At the 2026 Grammys, he joined several stars, including Billie Eillish to call out United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which since 2025 has ramped up its actions against illegal aliens in what is the leading policy of the Trump administration.

How Did Bad Bunny’s Half-Time Performance Go?

Social media has been agog with clips of the Apple Music Half Time Super Bowl performance, which was a tribute to Puerto Rico by its leading megastar. His performance included a guest appearance from Lady Gaga, who delivered a Salsa rendition of her smash hit ‘Die With A Smile’. Puerto Rican icon Ricky Martin also dazzled with a surprise guest appearance.

