Budding Liverpool midfielder Trey Nyoni listed his top five Afrobeats stars.

Liverpool midfielder Trey Nyoni has crowned Grammy-winning artist Wizkid as his favourite Afrobeats star, praising the Nigerian singer's timeless appeal.

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The 19-year-old, who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents and represents the Three Lions at youth level, was asked to list his top five artists in the genre during a recent interview.

Wizkid tops the list

Nyoni immediately named Wizkid as his number one choice, dismissing the recent surge of newer artists by highlighting the veteran's longevity.

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The Nigerian artist won the Grammy Award for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl" in 2021; he also holds a Guinness World Record for his contribution to Drake's "One Dance".

"For me, number one, Wizkid. For sure for me, Wizkid. I think this new Afrobeats is good, but I prefer people like Wizkid, Asake, Burna Boy," Nyoni explained.

"Wizkid is the number 1 for me, he will still be relevant in 20 years, he's the best. Asake is my number 2, then Burna Boy is my number 3. Wande Coal will be my number 4, Davido is my number 5, you know, sometimes he's shouting." - Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni on his top 5 afrobeat stars. — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) November 18, 2026

He ranked Asake second, noting that while the newer generation is talented, Wizkid possesses an evergreen catalogue.

"But I think Asake is like very new. He's very new to the game, I think. Obviously Wizkid, like for me, is timeless, you know? It doesn't matter, even in 20 years' time I think people will still be listening to his music," he added.

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Burna Boy and Wande Coal followed in the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Wizkid performed at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy | Getty

Davido comment and PFA Awards anecdote

When pressed for his fifth selection, Nyoni begrudgingly accepted the interviewer's suggestion of Davido, offering a blunt critique of his vocal style.

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Afrobeats icon Davido |IMAGO

"Yeah, you know what, I don't mind him, but sometimes he's shouting, bro," the Liverpool youngster stated.

The interviewer agreed with the assessment, recounting an anecdote about Davido waking up former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson during a performance at the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Awards.

While the interviewer claimed the event took place in 2019, Davido actually performed at the 50th PFA Awards in August 2023.