Former Lagos State Governor Babajide Fashola has defended Manchester United's ongoing rebuild, urging supporters to stay patient, and emphasising that difficult periods are a natural cycle in football and life.

Former Lagos State Governor Babajide Fashola insists the club’s current struggles are part of football’s natural cycle.

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Fashola defended the club’s need to rebuild following Michael Carrick’s departure and confirmed he still owns the new kit.

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Former Lagos State Governor Babajide Fashola has defended Manchester United's rebuilding process, insisting the club's current difficulties are a natural part of football and life.

Speaking on Channels TV's Politics Today, Fashola dismissed suggestions that the club's struggles should force him to abandon his lifelong support for the Red Devils.

Babatunde Fashola says Man United are continue through 'hills and valleys'

The former governor was asked whether he had become "born again" following Manchester United's poor fortunes and the departure of Michael Carrick.

Rather than criticise the club, Fashola pointed to the decades-long connection he has with United, explaining that his support dates back to childhood.

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We can confirm Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 12, 2026

"I've been supporting that club since I was 10," Fashola said.

"I used to follow them on Shoot and Go magazine that came to Nigeria every Monday, so I supported them when they were not even champions. Everything in life has its time and its season. This is the time to rebuild for them."

'Nothing Stays The Same All The Time'

When pressed further on Manchester United's situation, Fashola offered a broader perspective, arguing that ups and downs are inevitable both in football and in life.

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Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

"There are profound lessons about that, especially about life for those who are not thinking that way. Nothing stays the same all the time. Life is about hills and valleys," he said.

His comments suggest that United's current struggles should be viewed as part of a cycle rather than a permanent decline.

For Fashola, difficult periods test the loyalty of supporters far more than successful ones.

Fashola Still Flying The Manchester United Flag

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Despite the challenges facing the club, Fashola made it clear that his commitment to Manchester United remains unchanged.

When the interviewer suggested he had not seen him wearing the club's new kit, the former governor quickly corrected that impression and confirmed that he owns it.

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The exchange underlined his continued support for the club during one of the most difficult periods in its recent history.

A Message Of Patience For United Fans

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Fashola's remarks will resonate with Manchester United supporters who believe the club requires patience rather than panic.

New Man United boss Mauricio Pochettino.

While many fans continue to debate the team's direction, the former Lagos governor believes rebuilding takes time and that periods of struggle are often necessary before success returns.