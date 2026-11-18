Barcelona midfielder Rodri discussed their chances of winning the Champions League.

Barcelona midfielder Rodri has urged his teammates to peak at the right time, arguing that the squad must maintain their level into the spring to end the club's Champions League drought.

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The 30-year-old Spain international made the comments during an interview with Sport today, November 18, attempting to temper expectations following a strong start to the season.

Rodri preaches calm

Barcelona have not won the UEFA Champions League since 2015, a sustained drought that the club sought to address during the summer transfer window.

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The Spanish club signed Rodri from Manchester City in August 2026, and the midfielder was billed as the marquee addition required to help the Blaugrana finally get over the line in Europe.

Despite his arrival, Barcelona have experienced setbacks during their current continental campaign, including a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on October 20.

The midfielder previously stated that the team needed to be less gung-ho and control matches more effectively; he is now focused on long-term consistency after the club collapsed in their last two Champions League campaigns.

Rodri celebrating with his teammates || Imago

"Barcelona’s goal, of course, is to aim to win everything. But we don’t give ourselves any label," Rodri told Sport. "What I’m trying to convey to the group is calm, and to understand that we’re still at the start of the season."

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Peaking in the spring

Rodri possesses significant experience navigating deep European runs, having won the Champions League with Manchester City during the 2022/23 season.

He emphasised that early-season form is secondary to arriving at the knockout stages in peak physical and tactical condition.

"We need to raise our level and maintain it over time, so that we reach March and April with a real chance of competing for titles," the midfielder added.