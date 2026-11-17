The weather was hot — Eric Chelle explains why he benched Iwobi ins Tanzania vs Nigeria

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle explained the reason behind his controversial decision to bench Alex Iwobi.

Nigeria manager Éric Chelle has defended his tactical decision to drop Alex Iwobi to the bench during the goalless draw against Tanzania.

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The November 17 stalemate at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar left the Super Eagles trailing Guinea-Bissau by three points in Group L of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

Chelle explains Iwobi omission

The 28-year-old Fulham midfielder was left out of a Nigeria starting lineup for an AFCON qualifier for the first time in two years.

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Chelle opted to start Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru alongside Wilfred Ndidi in a flat midfield two, a decision that attracted significant criticism following the lacklustre performance.

Speaking after the match, the manager explained that the omission was a tactical necessity driven by the climate and the formation change, rather than an injury concern.

"We're playing 4-4-2 flat. It's not a question. We knew that it would be difficult for us to make a high pressure because of the second game in the way, because the weather was very hot," Chelle stated. "So this is why we changed in the middle."

Tactical choices and missed chances

Iwobi eventually entered the pitch as a second-half substitute, adding needed calmness as the Super Eagles chased a decisive goal.

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Chelle insisted that his rotation, which included resting striker Akor Adams and defender Ola Aina, did not cause the failure to secure a victory.

"But this is not a question about some player missing or another player not missing. The fact is we had a lot of chances to score," he explained. "So it was a choice, the same choice like for Akor and the same choice like for Ola. It was a choice."

The manager blamed his forwards for their lack of clinical finishing, noting that the team still created enough opportunities to win.

"But in my opinion, even with these three choices, we had to win. We hit two targets on the post," Chelle concluded. "This is not a question about the choice. This is a question: we have to finish. We have to be more aggressive. Excuse me."