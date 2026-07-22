Canada based Nigerian woman who asked husband to swear faithfulness oath before joining her abroad says reverend ruined her dream of marrying as a virgin

Canada based Nigerian woman who asked husband to swear faithfulness oath before joining her abroad says reverend ruined her dream of marrying as a virgin

Canada based Nigerian woman who asked husband to swear faithfulness oath before joining her abroad says reverend ruined her dream of marrying as a virgin

A Canada-based Nigerian woman, Ezzine Nwanorue, has gone viral after asking her husband to swear an oath that he would remain faithful to her or die before she helps him relocate to join her in Canada. She also alleged that the reverend who officiated her wedding had earlier taken advantage of her at age 18, saying the incident robbed her of her dream of marrying as a virgin.

A Canada based Nigerian woman and her husband swear oaths to stay faithful to each other or die in Facebook posts

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The couple believes the oath was directed by God to preserve their marriage

Wife alleges the reverend who joined them years ago took advantage of her when she was younger

The claim surfaced alongside another viral development involving her marriage, as she publicly asked her husband, Franklin Nwanorue, to swear an oath that he would remain faithful to her or die if he cheated after relocating to Canada to join her.

According to Ezinne, the unusual declaration was a divine instruction intended to preserve their home.

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In an earlier Facebook post on July 22, 2026, she explained why she wanted to hold another wedding. She alleged that the Anglican priest who joined her and her husband in marriage had sexually exploited her years before.

She wrote, "And now God wants to conduct another wedding for me and my husband, Franklin Chimaobim Nwanorue, here on Facebook in the presence of the whole world, and my husband must obey divine instruction… if you watch closely, you will notice that it was this Rev. who was putting the wedding ring on my finger instead of my husband, Franklin Chimaobim Nwanorue. This same REV. JOHN AKAHARA, an Anglican pastor in St. Banabas Church, Umudim, in Imo State, Nigeria, was the man who took my virginity at age 18. Then, I was naive about life. He manipulated me into having his way with my body."

The woman later explained that before she would support her husband's relocation to Canada, he had to publicly declare on Facebook and WhatsApp that he would remain faithful to her.

She wrote in another post, "Before my husband can be given a visa to Canada, he must make a video confessing and post on Facebook and his WhatsApp status that if he comes to Canada and cheats on me, his wife, Ezinne Maryjane Nwanorue, he will die, in the name of Jesus. And he will be a good father to our children. This is the only way God can give him a visa to come to Canada, thus said the Lord!!!.”

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Franklin later shared his own video, saying, "My lovely wife, I hope all is well. As directed by God, I want the best for our children. I don’t want you to be hurt any longer. I want the best for you and the best in our marriage, but first, I promise, if I ever come to Canada and cheat you, let me die in the name of Jesus Christ. I don’t care what anybody will say; I know people will talk, all I care about is you and my children. I will post it anywhere you want me to post it for you to know I so much trust you ok.” Ezinne also made a similar declaration in a separate post