PHOTOS: These heartbreaking images reveal the shocking state of a mud-built health centre serving an Ebonyi community

Photos of a mud-built health centre in an Ebonyi community have gone viral, prompting renewed calls for improved healthcare infrastructure in rural Nigeria.

Photos of a mud-built health centre in Ebonyi have sparked widespread discussion online

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The images highlight ongoing concerns about healthcare infrastructure in rural Nigeria.

Many Nigerians are urging authorities to improve primary healthcare facilities in underserved communities.

A series of photos showing a mud-built primary health centre in an Ebonyi community has sparked fresh conversations about the state of healthcare infrastructure in some parts of Nigeria.

The images, shared on social media by Dr Kalu (@DrKalu_), have drawn widespread attention after he posted them with a passionate message:

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"I won't stop posting this picture until either I'm arrested or the government does the right thing. This is a health centre in a community in Ebonyi State. This is not fair to the people!"

While the mud exterior alone was enough to shock many Nigerians, the photos from inside the facility paint an even grimmer picture.

mud-built health centre in an Ebonyi community

A closer look inside the health centre

The interior appears sparse and poorly equipped.

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One photograph shows what looks like a wooden examination bed covered with flattened cardboard instead of a medical mattress.

A closer look inside the health centre

The room has bare walls decorated with a handful of health awareness posters.

mud-built health centre in an Ebonyi community

Another image shows a small consultation or treatment room containing a simple metal hospital bed, two plastic chairs, a wooden examination table draped with a faded cloth and what appears to be a plastic bucket placed underneath.

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The room lacks the appearance of a modern primary healthcare facility, and the facility’s overall condition has raised concerns about the environment in which patients receive care.

Why the photos are striking a nerve

Primary healthcare centres are often the first and only point of medical care for millions of Nigerians living in rural communities.

They provide services such as antenatal care, immunisation, treatment for common illnesses, family planning and emergency referrals.

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For many residents, especially pregnant women, children and the elderly, these facilities are a lifeline.

The latest images have therefore sparked fresh conversations about the quality of healthcare infrastructure available to people outside Nigeria's major cities.

Many social media users questioned how patients could receive treatment comfortably in such conditions, while others described the photos as a reminder of the infrastructure gap that still exists across parts of the country.

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Rural healthcare still faces major challenges

Nigeria has made progress in expanding access to primary healthcare over the years, but significant gaps remain.

Many rural communities continue to struggle with ageing infrastructure, shortages of healthcare workers, inadequate medical equipment and inconsistent electricity and water supply.

In some areas, residents travel long distances to access better-equipped hospitals because their local health centres lack the resources needed to provide essential services.

Healthcare advocates have repeatedly argued that improving primary healthcare is one of the fastest ways to reduce preventable deaths, improve maternal and child health, and increase access to basic medical care.

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