Strengthening Nigeria’s Revenue Collection Systems: The Role Interswitch Plays Behind the Scenes

Interswitch, a leading African digital payments and commerce company that has continued to play a role in strengthening how public sector payments are processed across Nigeria

Interswitch, a leading African digital payments and commerce company that has continued to play a role in strengthening how public sector payments are processed across Nigeria

When individuals and businesses make payments to government agencies in Nigeria, the process often appears straightforward. Payment is made online or through a digital channel, a receipt is issued, and the transaction is completed.

Behind this seemingly simple experience, however, sits a sophisticated digital payments infrastructure designed to ensure that government revenues are collected securely, transparently, and efficiently.

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One of the companies providing this infrastructure is Interswitch, a leading African digital payments and commerce company that has continued to play a role in strengthening how public sector payments are processed across Nigeria. The company recently reinforced this role following its approval as a Payment Service Solution Provider (PSSP) on the Federal Government’s Unified Revenue Optimisation and Assurance Platform, also known as RevOp.

The RevOp platform forms part of the government’s broader public financial management reforms aimed at improving revenue assurance and increasing transparency in how funds are collected across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). By centralising government revenue inflows and introducing enhanced monitoring, reconciliation, and reporting capabilities within the Treasury Single Account framework, the platform helps provide clearer visibility into public revenue collections.

In this ecosystem, payment service providers play an important role in enabling the digital transactions that connect citizens, businesses, and government systems. As an approved PSSP on the RevOp platform, Interswitch facilitates secure end-to-end processing of payments initiated through the portal, ensuring that transactions move smoothly from the point of payment into the government’s Treasury Single Account structure.

Leveraging its switching infrastructure and multi-channel payment capabilities, the company supports payments made through cards, digital channels, and other supported payment options. These transactions are securely routed into the government’s revenue system in line with regulatory and operational requirements designed to protect public funds and maintain financial accountability.

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The importance of reliable payment infrastructure has grown significantly as Nigeria continues to adopt digital tools to improve the delivery of government services. From regulatory payments to licensing fees and taxes, many interactions between citizens, businesses, and government agencies now take place through digital platforms. Ensuring these payments are processed efficiently and securely is essential to maintaining trust in public financial systems.

In this context, infrastructure providers like Interswitch contribute to the underlying systems that make such transactions possible. With platforms designed for high transaction uptime, real-time processing, and secure data management, the company’s technology helps support the stability and reliability required for large-scale government payment ecosystems.

Its participation on the RevOp platform builds on years of collaboration with financial institutions, regulators, and public sector organisations working to advance payment digitisation across Nigeria. Rather than representing the launch of a new initiative, the development reflects the continuation of Interswitch’s longstanding involvement in enabling the infrastructure that powers government revenue collections.

By supporting platforms like RevOp, payment infrastructure companies help strengthen the systems that allow government agencies to receive payments transparently while providing citizens and businesses with secure and reliable ways to meet their obligations.