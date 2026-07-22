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Nigeria, Ethiopia and Egypt rank as Africa's top three most populous countries in 2026, see full top 10 list

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 15:35 - 22 July 2026
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A bustling street market in Lagos reflects Nigeria’s rapid population growth. Reaching an estimated 242.4 million people in 2026, Nigeria remains Africa’s most populous country, driven by a high fertility rate and a young median age of 18
Nigeria has remained Africa's most populous country with an estimated 242.4 million people in 2026, ahead of Ethiopia and Egypt, according to the latest Worldometer estimates.
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  • Nigeria remains Africa's most populous country with an estimated 242.4 million people in 2026.

  • Ethiopia (138.9 million) and Egypt (120.1 million) rank second and third on the continent.

  • Nigeria added about 4.9 million people in one year and still has a median age of 18 years.

  • Africa's population is projected to exceed 2.5 billion by 2050, driven by high fertility rates, youthful populations and better healthcare.

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According to the latest 2026 population estimates by Worldometer, Nigeria remains Africa's most populous country, with an estimated 242.4 million people.

The figure puts Nigeria comfortably ahead of Ethiopia, which has an estimated 138.9 million people, while Egypt comes third with 120.1 million.

The latest estimate shows Nigeria added about 4.9 million people within the last year alone, further cementing its position as the continent's population giant.

Although these figures are projections and not census results, they give an idea of how rapidly Nigeria's population is growing. The country's last official population census was conducted in 2006, when the population stood at 140.4 million.

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According to the World Bank, Nigeria's population growth rate was estimated at 2.1 per cent in 2025, helping to fuel the country's steady demographic expansion.

With Ethiopia (138.9M) and Egypt (120.1M) rounding out Africa’s top three most populous nations, rapid urbanization continues to re-shape public infrastructure and resource management across the continent.

READ ALSO: 6 visa-free countries you can visit with your Nigerian passport

Nigeria also has one of the youngest populations in the world, with a median age of just 18 years. The country's fertility rate currently stands at 4.2 children per woman, factors that continue to drive population growth, labour force expansion and consumer demand.

Across Africa, the population boom isn't slowing down anytime soon. The continent is widely regarded as the fastest-growing in the world, with its total population projected to exceed 2.5 billion by 2050, largely due to youthful populations, relatively high fertility rates and improvements in healthcare.

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Here's how Africa's 10 most populous countries rank in 2026:

  1. Nigeria — 242.4 million

  2. Ethiopia — 138.9 million

  3. Egypt — 120.1 million

  4. Democratic Republic of Congo — 116.5 million

  5. Tanzania — 72.6 million

  6. South Africa — 65.5 million

  7. Kenya — 58.6 million

  8. Sudan — 53.3 million

  9. Uganda — 52.8 million

  10. Algeria — 48 million

READ ALSO: 14 African countries with higher minimum wages than Nigeria in 2026

The Democratic Republic of Congo recorded one of the fastest population growth rates among the top 10 countries at 3.21 per cent, while Sudan followed closely with 3.14 per cent. Tanzania also maintained strong growth at 2.86 per cent.

Nations across Central and East Africa are leading the surge toward a projected continental population of over 2.5 billion by 2050.
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Experts have consistently noted that Africa's growing population presents both opportunities and challenges. A larger youthful population can strengthen the workforce, attract investments and expand consumer markets, but it also puts pressure on governments to provide jobs, education, healthcare, housing and infrastructure.

For Nigeria, the numbers mean the country is likely to remain a major force in Africa's economy for years to come. However, many Nigerians argue that the real challenge isn't just population growth, but ensuring that economic growth and public services keep pace with the rising number of people.

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