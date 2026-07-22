Temi Otedola explains why she might have a large family.

Temi Otedola explains why she might have a large family.

“I would have six or seven children” — Temi Otedola shares future family plans, explains why

Temi Otedola says she could have six or seven children as she opens up about her pregnancy experience and future family plans with Mr Eazi.

Temi Otedola said she could see herself having six or seven children.

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She described her pregnancy experience as beautiful despite emotional and hormonal challenges.

Mr Eazi jokingly said he wanted 11 children to form a football team.

The couple discussed their future family plans on their joint podcast.

Nigerian actress and daughter of billionaire,Temi Otedola has opened up about her future family plans, saying she could see herself having six or seven children after describing her pregnancy experience as a beautiful journey.

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Temi made the comment during a conversation on her joint podcast with her husband, Afrobeats singer Mr Eazi, Oluwatosin Ajibade , where they discussed pregnancy, parenthood and their hopes for the future.

Speaking about her experience, Temi said the most challenging part of pregnancy had been dealing with emotional and hormonal changes, but overall, she described the journey as positive.

She added that because of how smooth the experience had been, she could imagine having a large family.

“Maybe I would have six or seven children,” she said.

Temi and her husband, Mr Eazi

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Her husband, Mr Eazi, responded jokingly by saying he would prefer an even bigger family, suggesting they have 11 children to form a football team.

Temi’s mother, Nana Otedola, who was also part of the conversation, reacted to the idea of the couple having a large family and said she believed they would be capable of raising many children.

The conversation comes as Temi and Mr Eazi prepare for parenthood following their wedding and pregnancy announcement. The couple, who have been together for several years, have continued to share parts of their personal journey with fans.

Temi Otedola, the youngest daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola , is known for her work in fashion, film and digital media, while Mr Eazi is one of Nigeria’s internationally recognised Afrobeats artistes.

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