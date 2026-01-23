New Music Friday: 10 Songs You Should Check Out This Week Featuring Wizkid, Asake, Simi.

It is a landmark Friday for the global music scene. As the dust settles on the first month of 2026, the heartbeat of today’s releases pulses firmly from Lagos. This week’s New Music Friday features titanic collaborations and the continued evolution of Street-pop into a sophisticated global export.

From the mellow, late-night vibrations of "Turbulence" to the spiritual resonance of Sinach, the diversity on display highlights why the world remains obsessed with the Nigerian soundscape.

Here is your definitive guide to the essential tracks you should add to your playlist right now.

Turbulence – Wizkid x Asake

The momentum leading into today has been nothing short of feverish. Just last week, Wizkid and Asake sent shockwaves through the industry with the release of "Jogodo," a track that didn't just climb the charts, it demolished them. Within 24 hours, "Jogodo" smashed Spotify streaming records for a Nigerian collaboration, before shattering Spotify’s all-time first-week streaming record, setting the bar for their highly-anticipated joint EP, Real Vol. 1, which finally arrived today.

However, if 'Jogodo' was the high-energy spark, 'Turbulence' is the cool breeze that follows. In a fascinating stylistic shift, the track sees Asake step away from his usual frantic tempo to lean entirely into Wizkid’s signature laid-back, "Big Wiz" chill. It is a smooth Afrobeats gem for Saturday night. The chemistry is undeniable as Asake proves his versatility, matching Wizkid's effortless delivery.

Motho Waka – LADIPOE x Maglera Doe Boy

Mavin Records’ lyrical genius LADIPOE continues his quest for continental dominance with "Motho Waka," (a Setswana/Sesotho phrase that translates to "my person") featuring South Africa’s Maglera Doe Boy. This collaboration is just sheer brilliance. Andre Vibez’s production is particularly noteworthy. It’s a seamless fusion of Nigerian Afropop and the gritty, lyrical depth of Southern African rap.

The production is minimalist, allowing the intricate wordplay of both artists to shine. It serves as a testament to the growing synergy between the Nigerian and South African hip-hop scenes, proving that bars still matter in 2026. Highly recommend!

MY HEALER – Seyi Vibez x Omah Lay

In a move that few saw coming, Seyi Vibez tapped Omah Lay for "MY HEALER." This track represents the ultimate bridge between the raw, visceral energy of the street movement and Omah Lay’s signature melancholy. Seyi Vibez delivers his verses with a renewed sense of urgency, while Omah Lay provides a melodic cushion that softens the track’s edges. It’s the perfect song to kickstart your weekend.

Akonuche (Remix) – Priesst, Victony, Shoday

The original "Akonuche" was already a cult favourite, but the remix elevates it to a sophisticated pop standard. By bringing Victony into the fold, Priesst adds a layer of vocal dexterity that is hard to match. Victony’s energy blends seamlessly with Shoday’s contributions, and it did not miss.

Where You Dey – Simi & Chike

If there were ever a duo born to sing together, it is Simi and Chike. "Where You Dey" is a breathtaking ballad that plays out like a conversation between two longing hearts. Simi’s signature chirpy yet emotionally heavy vocals find a perfect foil in Chike’s velvet-smooth delivery. In an era dominated by high-tempo club tracks, this song provides a much-needed moment of intimacy. It’s a good prologue as we edge closer to the month of love.

Solace – Kunmie

After breaking into the mainstream last year with the viral smash "Arike," all eyes were on Kunmie to see if he could avoid the "one-hit-wonder" trap. 'Solace' provides a definitive answer. The track is a lush, mid-tempo production that showcases Kunmie’s growth as a songwriter. It retains the romantic charm that made "Arike" a hit but adds a layer of musical maturity that suggests Kunmie is here for the long haul. He is a burgeoning star with a genuine ear for melody.

Do Not Disturb (DND) – Lovn

Lovn is pushing boundaries with "Do Not Disturb (DND)," an audacious blend of traditional Fuji elements and modern pop. In this outing, Lovn clearly channels his inner Adekunle Gold, adopting that refined, high-life-infused vocal texture that AG Baby popularized. This "Afro-fusion" experiment works surprisingly well, utilizing the percussive drive of Fuji music to power a contemporary pop hook. Lovn is quickly carving out a niche as one of the most experimental voices in the new crop of artists.

Igboro – Boy Spyce

Mavin Records' sensation Boy Spyce takes a sharp detour from his usual lover-boy persona to deliver "Igboro," a high-energy anthem that pays homage to Nigerian music history. The track brilliantly interpolates the 2009 street classic "Igboro Ti Daru" by Klever J and Eedris Abdulkareem, bridging the gap between the legendary era of the late 2000s and today's polished sound. By repurposing that iconic energy, Boy Spyce delivers a track that is both a nostalgia trip for older fans and a fresh street-pop sound for the Gen Z crowd.

Dare You – Ginton x Minz

The collaboration between Netherlands-based DJ, producer, and guitarist Ginton and Afropop sensation Minz on "Dare You" is perhaps the most underrated gem of the week. This track leans heavily into a global groove, blending elements of House and Afrobeats. Minz delivers a confident performance, challenging the listener over a hypnotic beat that feels tailor-made for summer sunsets.

ENOUGH FOR ME – Sinach x Sunmisola Agbebi

No New Music Friday is complete without a soul-stirring anthem, and Sinach has delivered exactly that. Teaming up with the powerhouse Sunmisola Agbebi, "ENOUGH FOR ME" is a masterclass in Gospel excellence. The vocal chemistry between the legendary Sinach and the talented Agbebi is evident. It provides a grounding conclusion to a week of high-octane releases.

