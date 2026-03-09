Advertisement

American Sports Star Calls off Wedding After Fiancée Refuses to Sign Prenup

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 18:17 - 09 March 2026
Dak Prescott calls off wedding just one week before the ceremony
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has reportedly called off his wedding, which is just one week away, after his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, refused to sign a prenup.
According to news circulating on American media platforms, including TMZ and Fox News, Prescott called off the wedding, which was just a week away in Lake Como, Italy, after his fiancée refused to sign a prenup after the quarterback signed a new $240 million contract.

According to TMZ Sports, the couple's relationship has been "rocky" in the weeks leading up to the breakup, and things exploded between the two at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties.

According to TMZ, Prescott and Ramsos sent a jointly written email to guests to inform them of the cancellation of the wedding ceremony scheduled for April 10.

"It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we welcome your prayers," read the email, which was obtained by TMZ.

TMZ obtained Prescott and Ramsos' jointly written email to their wedding guests
With the high-profile wedding off, the couple who git engaged in 2024 is now said to be fully focused on co-parenting their daughter.

Sarah Ramos, however, appears to be taking the new development in good faith as she recently shared a cryptic post of a girls out time on her Instagram page with the caption "you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends."

While it's uncertain what led the couple to call off their wedding, the rumours of Ramos' refusal to sign a prenup ahead of the marriage have been fingered as the final straw that broke their union. In September 2025, Prescott signed a four-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys worth $240, which made him the highest-paid player in NFL history at the time. If there was indeed a prenup that wasn't signed, it would have been motivated by Prescott's desire to protect his fortune.

The Prescott and Ramos situation is the latest in the clash between couples trying to separate love and business. Pre-nuptial agreement is quite common among the elites who seek to protect their wealth and interests in the situation that their marriage falls apart.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party [Getty Image]
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party [Getty Image]

Pre-nuptial agreement is not uncommon among celebrities and elites who seek to protect their wealth and interests in the situation that their relationships and marriages don't work. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian signed a prenup that largely kept their wealth separate ahead of their 2014 wedding. Oscar-winning Nicole Kidman and multi-Grammy-winning star Keith Urban are also reported to have signed a prenup requiring Urban to seek medical help if he relapses into taking alcohol and drugs.

Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott

There are also cases of famous couples who didn't bother to sign prenupital agreement. Billionaire Jeff Bezos didn't sign one when he married his wife, MacKenzie Scott, in 1993. When their marriage ended in 2019, Bezos' $138 billion fortune was split in the divorce settlement.

