Wizkid & Asake’s “Jogodo” Sets New Record on Spotify Nigeria

“Jogodo” has rewritten Spotify Nigeria’s record books with a historic opening-day performance.

The Afrobeats scene continues to post historic streaming numbers as Wizkid and Asake’s collaborative single “Jogodo” delivered 1.38 million streams on Spotify Nigeria within its opening 24 hours. This major feat makes it the second-highest opening day on Spotify Nigeria, only behind Wizkid’s ‘Kese (Dance)’. The song, released as the lead single from their forthcoming joint EP, REAL, Vol. 1, is the biggest opening day for a collaboration on Spotify Nigeria.

The achievement reinforces both artists’ dominance in Nigeria’s streaming landscape and highlights Afrobeats’ sustained commercial momentum on digital platforms.

Biggest streaming peaks in Spotify Nigeria history:



#1 Kese (Dance), Wizkid 1.57M

#2 Jogodo, Wizkid & Asake 1.388M

#3 Funds, Davido 1.26M

#4 Bad Girl, Wizkid 1.15M

#5 Troubled Mind, Wizkid 1.06M

#6 Piece of My Heart, Wizkid 1M

#7 Pressure, Seyi Vibez 1M

#8 Karamo, Wizkid 903K

#9… — chart data (@chartdata) January 17, 2026

Listeners have praised ‘Jogodo’ for its smooth fusion of Wizkid’s melodic delivery and Asake’s Fuji-influenced sensibility. The song debuted at No. 1 on Spotify Nigeria’s Daily Chart, maintaining strong daily numbers in the days following release.

Wizkid and Asake announced a joint EP in December 2025 | Credit: Instagram

Its performance reflects the growing influence of fan-driven releases and the ability of established acts to mobilise large audiences immediately upon release.

Social media reactions have been fervent, with fans praising their chemistry. The song's debut eclipses their earlier joint effort 'MMS' (870K streams), which also features in the top 10 biggest opening day streams on Spotify, signalling a growing trend of repeat collaborations yielding escalating results.

Wizkid Dominates The Top 10 Biggest Opening Day Streams on Spotify Nigeria

Afrobeats icon Wizkid | Credit: Getty

Wizkid's unparalleled dominance in Spotify Nigeria's streaming history is evident, as he claims six positions in the top 10 biggest opening day streams for songs. According Chart news platform Chart Data, this list showcases his consistent chart-topping prowess and loyal fanbase. The rankings are as follows:

“Kese (Dance)” - Wizkid (2024) - 1.57M streams “Jogodo” - Wizkid & Asake (2026) - 1.38M streams “Funds” - Davido ft. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike (2024) - 1.26M streams “Bad Girl” - Wizkid (2024) - 1.15M streams “Troubled Mind” - Wizkid (2024) - 1.06M streams “Piece of My Heart” - Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz (2024) - 1.01M streams “Pressure” - Seyi Vibez (2025) - 1.00M streams “Karamo” - Wizkid (2024) - 902K streams “Baby (Is It A Crime)” - Rema (2025) - 883K streams “MMS” - Asake & Wizkid (2024) - 870K streams

Wizkid's entries, primarily from Morayo and collaborations, account for over half the list, with 'Kese (Dance)' maintaining its record since release. His album Morayo also holds the all-time high for album opening day streams at 12.12 million. Wizkid's status as one of Africa's leading musicians has reflected in his streaming numbers, where he leads the continent as the most-streamed artist on Spotify, where he recently recorded a historic 10B streams.

Anticipation for Upcoming EP 'Real Vol. 1'

The buzz surrounding Wizkid and Asake's joint EP, Real Vol. 1, set for release on 23 January 2026, is palpable following 'Jogodo's stellar debut. The four-track project featuring 'Turbulence', 'Jogodo', 'Iskolodo', and 'Alaye', promises a seamless fusion of their styles, with pre-save links already available on Spotify and Apple Music.

The EP builds on the duo's chemistry, potentially setting new streaming benchmarks given their combined fanbases. The project is also primed to break streaming records in Nigeria, especially for opening day streams for an Extended Play.

