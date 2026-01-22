Advertisement

Asake and Wizkid’s ‘Jogodo’ Smashes Spotify Nigeria’s All-Time Streaming Record

David Ben
David Ben 11:02 - 22 January 2026
Photo Credits: Instagram, Courtesy/Illustration by David Ben/Pulse NG
‘Jogodo’ has shattered Spotify Nigeria’s all-time streaming record, becoming one of the biggest digital music moments in the country.
Wizkid and Asake’s new track “Jogodo” has smashed the all-time record for the biggest streaming week on Spotify Nigeria, surpassing 5 million streams with two days still left in the tracking period. 

Released on January 16, the collaboration between the Afrobeats heavyweights has ignited massive excitement across the platform, cementing their dominance in the Nigerian music scene. The milestone was confirmed by chart-tracking account @chartdata on X, highlighting the song’s unprecedented performance.

Fans have flooded social media with praise, with reactions ranging from celebratory memes to predictions of even higher numbers by week’s end. This achievement eclipses previous records held by other Afrobeats hits, underscoring the genre’s global rise.

Chart-Topping Dominance and Fan Frenzy

Wizkid & Asake's Joint EP 'REAL, VOL 1' Gets Release Date

'Jogodo' has swiftly ascended multiple prestigious music charts, securing top positions and highlighting its widespread appeal. The lead single from the forthcoming Real Vol. 1 EP, topped Apple Music Nigeria and Spotify Nigeria (setting new single-day Spotify Nigeria streaming records) and appeared on global discovery charts including Shazam and Spotify’s Top Songs Debut Global, while also leading regional charts such as Audiomack’s Nigeria listThis chart success further amplifies Afrobeats’ international momentum.

Social media erupted following the announcement, with replies on X lauding Wizkid as the “biggest Nigerian artist ever” and mocking rivals.

See some reactions below:

Top 10 Biggest Streaming Weeks on Spotify Nigeria

Based on recent chart data, here's the top 10 biggest streaming weeks (peaks) for songs on the Spotify Nigeria Weekly Top Songs chart. Note that the #1 entry for "Jogodo" is based on partial tracking (5 days, over 5 million streams as of January 21, 2026), and the full week may end higher. The current data underscores Wizkid's streaming domanance, occupying three positions in the list.

  1. Jogodo - Wizkid ft. Asake (5M+)

  2. With You - Davido ft. Omah Lay (4.98M)

  3. Funds - Davido (4.82M)

  4. Kese (Dance) - Wizkid (4.72M)

  5. Joy Is Coming - Fido (3.63M)

  6. Bad Girl - Wizkid (3.49M)

  7. FUN - Rema (3.41M)

  8. Baby (Is it A Crime) - Rema (3.36M)

  9. Pressure - Seyi Vibez (3.08M)

  10. SHAOLIN - Seyi Vibez (2.99M)

Anticipation for Upcoming EP 'Real Vol. 1'

Wizkid and Asake
Wizkid and Asake announced a joint EP in December 2025 | Credit: Instagram

The buzz surrounding Wizkid and Asake's joint EP, Real Vol. 1, set for release on 23 January 2026, is palpable following 'Jogodo's stellar debut. The four-track project featuring 'Turbulence', 'Jogodo', 'Iskolodo', and 'Alaye', promises a seamless fusion of their styles, with pre-save links already available on Spotify and Apple Music. 

The EP builds on the duo's chemistry, potentially setting new streaming benchmarks given their combined fanbases. The project is also primed to break streaming records in Nigeria, especially for opening day streams for an Extended Play.

Wizkid
