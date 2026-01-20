I’m BIGGER Than Fela! - Wizkid Fires Back At Seun Kuti Amid Escalating Clash With FC

Wizkid trends worldwide after his bold claim, escalating his heated clash with Seun Kuti and FC supporters.

Afrobeats icon Wizkid has ignited fresh controversy by directly addressing Seun Kuti, the youngest son of the iconic Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, in a series of pointed Instagram stories on 20 January 2026.

The exchange stems from ongoing tensions between Seun and Wizkid's devoted fanbase, known as Wizkid FC, who have been accused by Seun of disrespecting Fela's legacy through comparisons favouring Wizkid. .

Wizkid | Instagram

The spat, which has dominated X (formerly Twitter) timelines, highlights the contrast between Fela's politically charged Afrobeat and Wizkid's global Afrobeats success.

Wizkid, who had previously stayed silent, appeared to be provoked by Seun's claims that he does not value his fans. This led to a barrage of stories where Wizkid not only claimed superiority but also reposted a fan's video harshly criticising Seun and the Kuti family.

Wizkid's Direct Jabs and Seun's Response

Screenshots from Wizkid's Instagram stories reveal his unfiltered retorts.

Wizkid's fanbase Wizkid FC is one of the most intense fan armies in Nigerian pop culture | Credit: Instagram

In one widely shared post, the 35-year-old hitmaker wrote in a now-deleted post: "@bigbirdkuti I'm Big Wiz everyday bigger than u do papa!! Wetin u one do f**l?"

Credit: Instagram Stories/@wizkidayo

Another story escalated the insult: "P***y boy @bigbirdkuti ok I big pass your papa!! Wetin u one do ? F**l at 40!"

Credit: Instagram Stories/@wizkidayo

A third simply stated: "@bigbirdkuti Hungry boy! U too small! Na ur papa we dey talk to."

Credit: Instagram Stories/@wizkidayo

Credit: Instagram Stories/@wizkidayo

Additionally, Wizkid reposted a fan's video with the caption: "Seun kuti omo baba oni pata gig an 😂😂."

Credit: Instagram Stories/@wizkidayo

These posts came after a series of scathing posts on X from Wizkid amied at Seun Kuti. One post read: "Fela fight for freedom this fool Dey fight fc! Oloshi Omo ale!"

Fela fight for freedom this fool Dey fight fc! Oloshi Omo ale ! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) January 20, 2026

Everyday Wizkid! I fuck ur ugly wife ? Wetin! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) January 20, 2026

In turn, Seun wasted no time in replying to Wizkid on Instagram, telling the Grammy winner: “Just be yourself short Man. you are also great," before labelling Wizkid a b****h for deleting his earlier posts on his Instagram Stories.

Credit: Instagram Stories/@bigbirdkuti

Credit: Instagram Stories/@bigbirdkuti

Seun Kuti, in responses circulated via screenshots and videos from his Instagram live sessions prior to Wizkid's outburst, had targeted both Wizkid FC and indirectly Wizkid himself.

Seun Kuti

In one video, the 43-year-old band leader stated: "I’ve been insulting, cursing you out as Wizkid’s fans for the past few days. Wizkid has said nothing or done nothing to protect you. …That means he no send Una. These are the only fans that have not been to stadium in a while, so I understand."

“E nor go beta for all the Wizkid FC, Fela owns a Guinness World Record as one of the most recorded artists. Fela released 52 albums. He was in his prime from 1960 to 1997, dominating the scene for 37 years straight with no fall off.” — Seun Kuti keeps coming for Wizkid FC😳🙆🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8aCNKFoiwS — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) January 19, 2026

Addressing DJ Tunez, Wizkid's collaborator, Seun posted screenshots from Starboy's official DJ captioning it with a dig that read, "Boy Boy."

Credit: Instagram Stories/@bigbirdkuti

Internet Reacts to Wizkid vs Seun Kuti feud

The online reaction has been intense, with users divided over the back and forth.

Peep some reactions from X below.

For your sanity, never pick a f!ght with Wizkid. — RUTH 🇨🇦 (@it_Rutie) January 20, 2026

Seun Kuti next crash out go mad gan, he deserves all the disrespect he gets from Wizkid. — Elvis Tunde (@Tunnykvng) January 20, 2026

i can’t believe wizkid reposted that video where that girl insulted the late legendary fela anikulpo kuti unprovoked. we all know what we’re doing at the end of the day. — benny. (@1BENNY7G) January 20, 2026

This is not the first time Seun Kuti will be dragging Wizkid unprovoked. He did the same thing few years ago, Wizkid chilled and acted like the bigger person. I love the way he didn’t let it slide this time. — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) January 20, 2026

Any disrespect way Fela dey see today na Seun cause am — SEUÑ (@YKoluwaseun9) January 20, 2026

Fela Kuti can’t even stand King Sunny Ade’s music achievements. — BASITO (@itzbasito) January 20, 2026

No matter how you spin it, Wizkid is not greater than Fela. — Baddy of Lagos 👑 (@_belikebaddy) January 20, 2026

History of the Feud Between Seun Kuti and Wizkid’s FC

Seun Kuti [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]

The animosity between Seun Kuti and Wizkid FC dates back to at least 2021, sparked by Wizkid's Grammy win for "Brown Skin Girl" with Beyoncé. Seun publicly downplayed Wizkid's contribution, attributing the award primarily to Beyoncé, which enraged fans who viewed it as an undermining of Wizkid's achievements.

Over the years, the conflict has revolved around fan-led narratives positioning Wizkid as surpassing Fela in influence, citing milestones like his O2 Arena sell-outs and international acclaim. Seun has repeatedly condemned these as "disrespectful," emphasising Fela's role in activism and cultural resistance beyond mere music.

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid

Earlier this month, Seun labeled Wizkid FC 'the most ignorant fanbase in the world' for attempting to appropriate Fela's image. In response, fans suggested Seun is leveraging the drama for relevance, citing his recent disclosure that his share of Fela's royalties amounts to $120,000 USD.

“I just collected $120,000 28 years after my father’s death, just because I’m Fela’s son.



- Seun Kuti comes for “Wizkid FC” pic.twitter.com/9Ig7CPP58G — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) January 14, 2026

This enduring rivalry reflects broader tensions in Nigerian music: the reverence for Fela's protest era versus Wizkid's contemporary pop empire.