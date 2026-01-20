Advertisement

I'm BIGGER Than Fela! - Wizkid Fires Back At Seun Kuti Amid Escalating Clash With FC

David Ben
David Ben 19:47 - 20 January 2026
Wizkid trends worldwide after his bold claim, escalating his heated clash with Seun Kuti and FC supporters.
Afrobeats icon Wizkid has ignited fresh controversy by directly addressing Seun Kuti, the youngest son of the iconic Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, in a series of pointed Instagram stories on 20 January 2026. 

The exchange stems from ongoing tensions between Seun and Wizkid's devoted fanbase, known as Wizkid FC, who have been accused by Seun of disrespecting Fela's legacy through comparisons favouring Wizkid. .

Wizkid

The spat, which has dominated X (formerly Twitter) timelines, highlights the contrast between Fela's politically charged Afrobeat and Wizkid's global Afrobeats success.

 Wizkid, who had previously stayed silent, appeared to be provoked by Seun's claims that he does not value his fans. This led to a barrage of stories where Wizkid not only claimed superiority but also reposted a fan's video harshly criticising Seun and the Kuti family.

Wizkid's Direct Jabs and Seun's Response

Screenshots from Wizkid's Instagram stories reveal his unfiltered retorts. 

Wizkid's fanbase Wizkid FC is one of the most intense fan armies in Nigerian pop culture

In one widely shared post, the 35-year-old hitmaker wrote in a now-deleted post: "@bigbirdkuti I'm Big Wiz everyday bigger than u do papa!! Wetin u one do f**l?"

Credit: Instagram Stories/@wizkidayo
 Another story escalated the insult: "P***y boy @bigbirdkuti ok I big pass your papa!! Wetin u one do ? F**l at 40!"

Credit: Instagram Stories/@wizkidayo

A third simply stated: "@bigbirdkuti Hungry boy! U too small! Na ur papa we dey talk to."

Credit: Instagram Stories/@wizkidayo
Additionally, Wizkid reposted a fan's video with the caption: "Seun kuti omo baba oni pata gig an 😂😂." 

Credit: Instagram Stories/@wizkidayo

These posts came after a series of scathing posts on X from Wizkid amied at Seun Kuti. One post read: "Fela fight for freedom this fool Dey fight fc! Oloshi Omo ale!"

In turn, Seun wasted no time in replying to Wizkid on Instagram, telling the Grammy winner: “Just be yourself short Man. you are also great," before labelling Wizkid a b****h for deleting his earlier posts on his Instagram Stories.

Credit: Instagram Stories/@bigbirdkuti
Seun Kuti, in responses circulated via screenshots and videos from his Instagram live sessions prior to Wizkid's outburst, had targeted both Wizkid FC and indirectly Wizkid himself.

Seun Kuti
 In one video, the 43-year-old band leader stated: "I’ve been insulting, cursing you out as Wizkid’s fans for the past few days. Wizkid has said nothing or done nothing to protect you. …That means he no send Una. These are the only fans that have not been to stadium in a while, so I understand."

Addressing DJ Tunez, Wizkid's collaborator, Seun posted screenshots from Starboy's official DJ captioning it with a dig that read, "Boy Boy."

Credit: Instagram Stories/@bigbirdkuti

Internet Reacts to Wizkid vs Seun Kuti feud

The online reaction has been intense, with users divided over the back and forth.

Peep some reactions from X below.

History of the Feud Between Seun Kuti and Wizkid’s FC

Seun Kuti [Instagram/BigBirdKuti]
The animosity between Seun Kuti and Wizkid FC dates back to at least 2021, sparked by Wizkid's Grammy win for "Brown Skin Girl" with Beyoncé. Seun publicly downplayed Wizkid's contribution, attributing the award primarily to Beyoncé, which enraged fans who viewed it as an undermining of Wizkid's achievements. 

Over the years, the conflict has revolved around fan-led narratives positioning Wizkid as surpassing Fela in influence, citing milestones like his O2 Arena sell-outs and international acclaim. Seun has repeatedly condemned these as "disrespectful," emphasising Fela's role in activism and cultural resistance beyond mere music.

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid
Earlier this month, Seun labeled Wizkid FC 'the most ignorant fanbase in the world' for attempting to appropriate Fela's image. In response, fans suggested Seun is leveraging the drama for relevance, citing his recent disclosure that his share of Fela's royalties amounts to $120,000 USD.

This enduring rivalry reflects broader tensions in Nigerian music: the reverence for Fela's protest era versus Wizkid's contemporary pop empire. 

Whether this latest chapter leads to reconciliation or more drama remains uncertain, but it continues to captivate audiences and spark discussions on artistic legacies.

