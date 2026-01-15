Celebrating Seven Years of Love: Adekunle Gold and Simi's Enduring Partnership

Pulse Nigeria reviews the journey of Nigeria’s favourite music power couple as they celebrate seven years of marriage and a brand new chapter with their twins.

As Adekunle Gold and Simi mark seven years of marriage, their story stands as a beacon of genuine affection amidst the often tumultuous world of celebrity relationships. The Nigerian music power couple, whose real names are Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko and Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, have captivated fans not only with their individual talents but also with their shared journey of love, creativity, and family.

From humble beginnings in the Nigerian music scene to becoming parents and evolving artists, their timeline is a testament to patience, mutual support, and artistic synergy. In this article, Pulse looks into the intricacies of their relationship, highlighting key milestones that have shaped their bond.

Early Collaborations and Industry Friendship

Simi and Adekunle Gold

The foundation of Adekunle Gold and Simi's relationship was laid in the vibrant Nigerian music industry long before romance blossomed. Adekunle's first encounter with Simi's work dates back to around 2008, when he stumbled upon her gospel album "Ogaju" and was particularly captivated by the title track. This discovery led him to slide into her Facebook DMs as an enthusiastic fan, marking his initial attempt to reach out, although Simi, focused on her budding career, never saw the message at the time.

Their paths properly crossed around 2012, when Adekunle, then an up-and-coming graphic designer and musician, reached out to Simi for professional collaboration.

Adekunle Gold

Simi, already establishing herself as a singer-songwriter and sound engineer after transitioning from gospel to pop, played a pivotal role in Adekunle's early career. She mixed and mastered several of his early tracks, including hits from his 2016 debut album, Gold. This professional partnership was marked by mutual respect and admiration for each other's craft.

Simi

Adekunle has recounted how he first encountered Simi at a performance, even going so far as to purchase new clothes for the occasion, eager to make an impression. Their friendship grew through shared industry experiences, attending events, and collaborating on music projects.

Simi's expertise in sound engineering complemented Adekunle's folk-infused style, which drew from Yoruba highlife and alternative R&B influences. This era was crucial, as it allowed them to build a solid foundation based on shared passions rather than fleeting attraction. Adekunle's transition from graphic design, where he famously designed the YBNL logo, to full-time music was supported by Simi's encouragement. Naturally, their industry friendship evolved, with joint appearances at gigs and subtle nods in interviews, setting the stage for what would become one of Nigeria's most beloved couples.

The Secret Relationship Era

For years, Adekunle Gold and Simi kept their romantic involvement under wraps, a decision that fuelled endless speculation among fans and media alike. They began dating in 2014, a time when both were rising stars but not yet household names. This secret phase lasted approximately five years, during which they navigated their careers while nurturing a private love life. Fans suspected something more than friendship given their frequent collaborations and social media interactions, but the couple deftly deflected rumours.

Simi, Adekunle Gold

When asked by Punch Newspapers in a 2017 interview, Simi said about her relationship status: “I always like to keep my personal life away from the public. All I can say is that I am in a relationship but I just don’t want to disclose the person’s name.”

Adekunle Gold and Simi

Despite financial struggles in Adekunle's early days, Simi stood by him, offering support that extended beyond the studio. Their discretion was admirable in an industry rife with gossip; they avoided public displays of affection, focusing instead on personal growth and career milestones.

Adekunle Gold No forget me ft Simi

This period was not without challenges. Nurturing fame with a hidden romance required careful orchestration. Simi released Simisola in 2017, while Adekunle released successful albums such as About 30 in 2018, both garnering critical acclaim. Subtle hints in their music lyrics about love and commitment kept fans guessing. For instance, tracks like Adekunle's "Sade" (a cover of One Direction's "Story of My Life") spoke of pleading for a partner's hand, which in hindsight seemed prophetic. Adekunle Gold and Simi’s secret era culminated in whispers of an engagement, but the couple remained tight-lipped, preserving their privacy until they were ready to share their joy with the world.

The Wedding Reveal That Broke the Internet

The big moment arrived in January 2019, and it broke the internet. On 9 January 2019, Adekunle Gold and Simi tied the knot in a private ceremony in Lagos, attended by only about 300 close friends and family. The event was intimate, contrasting sharply with the extravagant affairs common among celebrities. News of the wedding leaked shortly after, breaking the internet as fans flooded platforms with congratulations and surprise.

Adekunle Gold and Simi at their wedding

Their traditional wedding featured vibrant Yoruba attire, with Simi in a stunning aso-oke and Adekunle complementing her in regal style. A white wedding followed, but details were scarce until the release of their joint single "Promise" just four days later.

Nigerian singers Simi and Adekunle Gold [Instagram/SymplySimi]

The music video for "Promise" offered the first public glimpse into their nuptials, showcasing heartfelt vows and romantic moments that melted hearts worldwide. This strategic reveal turned what could have been mere gossip into a celebratory musical event, amassing more than 8.5 millions views on YouTube since its release in 2019.

In interviews post-wedding, Adekunle expressed gratitude for Simi's unwavering support, while Simi praised his ambition and kindness. This milestone not only solidified their union but also inspired young couples, proving that love can thrive away from the spotlight.

Parenthood: Welcoming Adejare and Family Life

Parenthood marked a new chapter in Adekunle Gold and Simi's journey, bringing joy and fresh inspiration to their lives. Their daughter, Adejare (affectionately called Deja), was born on 30 May 2020, amid the global Covid-19 pandemic. Simi announced her pregnancy with the hit single "Duduke," a tender ode to her unborn child that resonated deeply with audiences, trending massively during lockdown.

Simi and Adekunle Gold wish their daughter a happy birthday with new single. (Instagram/SymplySimi)

Becoming parents transformed the couple. They spent much of 2020 in isolation in California, where they set up a makeshift studio in a closet and bonded over simple activities like walks and watching television. Adekunle Gold recorded a significant portion of his hit album Afro Pop Vol. 1 (including the song "Something Different") in that closet.

Simi and her first child Deja

Simi also used the same setup to record her EP Restless II and her viral hit "Duduke," which was dedicated to her then-unborn daughter.

But it wasn't until 2021 that the couple revealed Deja's face to the world.

Adekunle has spoken about the responsibilities of fatherhood, emphasising his role in raising a "queen" in a challenging world. Simi, too, has shared insights into motherhood, balancing it with her career while advocating for self-care.

Their family life is often glimpsed through social media, where they share adorable moments with Deja, such as her first birthday celebrated with the joint track "Happy Birthday." Parenthood has strengthened their bond, with the couple prioritising quality time and mutual support. They maintain privacy around Deja, shielding her from public scrutiny, while occasionally offering heartwarming updates that endear them further to fans.

In early January 2026, their family grew again with the arrival of twins. Adekunle confirmed the news with a heartfelt Snapchat post, captioned “Double Trouble,” sharing that he had asked God for another child and received double the blessing. The announcement followed a subtle pregnancy reveal in AG Baby's My Love Is The Same video, where Simi appeared visibly pregnant alongside Deja.

Shared Home Life & Social Media Banter

One of the reasons fans adore Adekunle and Simi is their playful dynamic online, especially on X (formerly Twitter). Their light-hearted teasing about marriage, chores, and everyday life makes them feel relatable and real.

Adekunle Gold & Simi

For instance, Simi has publicly shared her stance on household chores, declaring herself a "soft queen" who is there to relax rather than cook extensively for her husband. In a viral video, she explained, "Don’t motivate me to cook, I’m a soft queen and I’m here to relax," which sparked amusement and discussions among followers about gender roles in their home.

Adekunle, in turn, often finds himself on the receiving end of her playful jabs, whether during game nights or spontaneous videos.

This banter extends to surprise gestures, like when Adekunle surprised Simi during a live episode of Nigerian Idol, where she was a judge.

These interactions not only humanise the couple but also reinforce their bond, turning mundane home scenarios into relatable, entertaining content that resonates with their audience.

Adekunle Gold & Simi

Adekunle Gold's passion for football, particularly his unwavering support for Manchester United, adds another layer to the couple's shared life. As a devoted fan, Adekunle has openly expressed how the club means "everything" to him, influencing his social media activity during matches. He becomes highly engaged on X during United games, tweeting fervently regardless of the outcome. This fandom is deeply rooted in Nigerian football fan culture.

His emotional investment in the club is well-known, and Simi occasionally joins in teasing him during tough matches. The losses bring out emotional responses from the hitmaker, as seen in viral moments where he embodies the frustration of every United fan, such as during tense penalty situations. Fans have captured Adekunle's reactions in memes and videos, like one portraying him as the disheartened supporter after a defeat. This shared interest in sports, intertwined with their home life trolling, highlights how the couple blends personal passions with mutual teasing, keeping their relationship vibrant.

The club has even inspired Adekunle's music and mindset, with him crediting United's resilience for motivating his career. Whether celebrating victories or commiserating losses, Adekunle's fandom provides fodder for light-hearted exchanges with Simi, further endearing them to fans who appreciate the authenticity.

Artistic Evolution for Both Artists

Since their marriage, Adekunle Gold and Simi have experienced remarkable artistic growth, influenced by their personal lives and each other. Adekunle transitioned from folk roots to a more pop-oriented sound, evident in albums like Afro Pop Vol. 1 (2020), recorded during the pandemic.

Nigerian superstar Adekunle Gold

This evolution incorporated electronic elements and global collaborations, such as with Nailah Blackman on “AG Baby." His music now reflects maturity, touching on themes of love, ambition, and fatherhood, and his latest project Fuji illustrates that brilliantly.

Simi, meanwhile, has refined her soulful R&B style, releasing Omo Charlie Champagne, Vol. 1 (2019), Restless II (2020), Lost & Found (2024). Motherhood inspired tracks like "Duduke," blending vulnerability with strength. Her engineering skills continue to shine, often collaborating with Adekunle on productions.

Simi is one of the biggest female stars in Afrobeats history | Credit: X

The two-time Headies Songwriter of the Year winner has written or co-written several songs for AG Baby, including: Mercy, AG Baby, Call On Me, Win, Catch Me If You Can , Look What You Made Me Do. Their evolution showcases how personal milestones fuel creativity, with both artists achieving international acclaim, Adekunle touring globally and Simi earning awards for her songwriting.