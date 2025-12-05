Wizkid and Asake Announce Joint EP ‘REAL (Vol. 1)’ Just in Time for ‘Detty December’

Afrobeats titans Wizkid and Asake have confirm a monumental joint EP, promising to deliver the inescapable anthem for the 'Detty December' season.

It’s the collaboration everyone wanted and nobody saw coming, at least not this soon. But it’s finally happening because Afrobeats superstars Wizkid and Asake, are joining forces to release a collaborative EP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project is titled REAL (Vol. 1), and it is scheduled to drop this December. The timing is strategic. It coincides with the festive season, a period famously known as “Detty December,” which can only mean one thing: non-stop partying!

🚨 @Wizkidayo and @AsakeMusic announce their new collaboration project, REAL, during their Apple Music Radio takeover. pic.twitter.com/Fk9iIv0g5u — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) December 5, 2025

The ‘Jogodo’ Teaser

The world got a first taste recently when Wizkid and Asake appeared on Apple Music 1. The duo featured on a show hosted by DJ Tunez. As you know, Tunez is Wizkid’s official DJ, and an integral figure in the Starboy camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wizkid & Asake at Apple Music’s Studio previewing their Joint Project dropping this december 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/h5bVNXl0Qj — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) December 4, 2025

🚨 WIZKID x ASAKE

“JOGODO” OFF THEIR JOINT PROJECT



Hows it Sounding ?? https://t.co/Jn85z28W9y pic.twitter.com/G9RBLa4A3h — HYPETRIBE (@hypetribeng) December 4, 2025

The two superstars previewed a new track called ‘Jogodo’. The beat is heavy, and it commands attention immediately. It sounds like an instant club anthem, blending Wizkid’s smooth delivery with Asake’s high energy.

Internet Reacts To Wizkid & Asake’s Upcoming Project

The announcement has sent shockwaves through the industry. Fans on social media went wild as snippets of the song are already trending.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peep some of the reactions below:

wizkid and Asake don't have 1 bad song together, their chemistry is insane. — Lost Boy⚫🌍 (@LB_dGOAT) December 5, 2025

We are eating good people. We are eating REAL good pic.twitter.com/0SzLBhGWrR — Emmanuel....i ⚕️ (@AshE_Nuel) December 5, 2025

Big Wiz X Mr money joint project!!! What a time to be alive !!! pic.twitter.com/2Qxbcy0TMa — Street Update 247 (@streetupdate24_) December 5, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exciting collab, can’t wait to hear REAL from Wizkid and Asake! — Richard III (@wittyyrich) December 5, 2025

Things like this is why Asake will outlast his peers, while others feel to big for collabs or they keep forming “did it on my own” he embraces it.



Collabs have always been the fastest way to grow in any industry home and abroad, even the biggest rapper in the world showed us… https://t.co/hQKRirtcNU — We$t (@flygodT) December 5, 2025

A Bond Beyond the Studio

Wizkid and Asake | Credit: X

The Wizkid-Asake project is not just business. It stems from genuine friendship. Asake opened up during the broadcast, speaking candidly about Wizkid.

Mr Money described their relationship as “real.” He said it is “deep,” and it goes beyond just making music.

“In our relationship, we are so close, so real. We don't share too much. It's December, so everyone is going to be happy with it. This is deeper than just making music, this is greatness itself,” Asake said.

"In our relationship, we are so close, so real. We don't share too much. It's December, so everyone is going to be happy with it. This is deeper than just making music, this is greatness itself"



— Asake on his relationship with Wizkid & the joint project 🤩🔥 https://t.co/rmcVvybkK0 pic.twitter.com/Y63F2iQnja — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) December 4, 2025

This collaboration is built on a history of hits. The duo has proven their synergy before. They have previously delivered certified bangers. Wizkid featured on the hit song ‘MMS’ from Asake’s Lungu Boy album. The song was a massive success. Then they teamed up again, joining legenadary producer Sarz for the track ‘Getting Paid’. That song became an immediate street favourite. These tracks confirm their unique magic.

Wizkid and Asake | Credit: Instagram

The two superstars share a brotherly bond. Big Wiz is the pioneer. He opened doors for African music globally. It’s no surprise his 2024 album Morayo took home the crown as Apple Music’s most streamed Nigerian album of 2025.

Asake is the current sensation who has dominated the charts for two years. He is arguably the hottest artist in Africa right now. His 2023 smash 'Lonely At The Top' is the best selling single all time in Nigeria. Yet, he respects Wizkid immensely.

Their chemistry is solid. You can hear it in the music. You can see it in their interactions that the two aren’t forcing this collaboration. It feels organic. It feels right. Wizkid has often praised the younger generation, supporting new talents like Mavo and Fola. But a full EP is rare. This shows his high regard for Asake. The respect is mutual, and they complement each other perfectly.

The title "REAL (Vol. 1)" is intriguing. It suggests there is more to come. Could there be a Vol. 2? Fans are already speculating. The internet is buzzing with theories, and everyone is waiting for the full tracklist. They want to know the feature list. They want to know the production credits. But for now, the secret is safe. And the mystery adds to the excitement.

When is Wizkid and Asake's EP coming out?