Advertisement

Wizkid and Asake Announce Joint EP ‘REAL (Vol. 1)’ Just in Time for ‘Detty December’

David Ben
David Ben 09:02 - 05 December 2025
Wizkid and Asake Announce Joint EP ‘REAL (Vol. 1)’ Just in Time for ‘Detty December’
Afrobeats titans Wizkid and Asake have confirm a monumental joint EP, promising to deliver the inescapable anthem for the 'Detty December' season.
Advertisement

It’s the collaboration everyone wanted and nobody saw coming, at least not this soon. But it’s finally happening because Afrobeats superstars Wizkid and Asake, are joining forces to release a collaborative EP.

Advertisement

The project is titled REAL (Vol. 1), and it is scheduled to drop this December. The timing is strategic. It coincides with the festive season, a period famously known as “Detty December,” which can only mean one thing: non-stop partying!

The ‘Jogodo’ Teaser 

The world got a first taste recently when Wizkid and Asake appeared on Apple Music 1. The duo featured on a show hosted by DJ Tunez. As you know, Tunez is Wizkid’s official DJ, and an integral figure in the Starboy camp.

Advertisement

The two superstars previewed a new track called ‘Jogodo’. The beat is heavy, and it commands attention immediately. It sounds like an instant club anthem, blending Wizkid’s smooth delivery with Asake’s high energy.

Internet Reacts To Wizkid & Asake’s Upcoming Project

The announcement has sent shockwaves through the industry. Fans on social media went wild as snippets of the song are already trending. 

Advertisement

Peep some of the reactions below:

Advertisement

A Bond Beyond the Studio

Wizkid and Asake
Wizkid and Asake | Credit: X

The Wizkid-Asake project is not just business. It stems from genuine friendship. Asake opened up during the broadcast, speaking candidly about Wizkid.

Mr Money described their relationship as “real.” He said it is “deep,” and it goes beyond just making music. 

“In our relationship, we are so close, so real. We don't share too much. It's December, so everyone is going to be happy with it. This is deeper than just making music, this is greatness itself,” Asake said. 

This collaboration is built on a history of hits. The duo has proven their synergy before. They have previously delivered certified bangers. Wizkid featured on the hit song ‘MMS’ from Asake’s Lungu Boy album. The song was a massive success. Then they teamed up again, joining legenadary producer Sarz for the track ‘Getting Paid’. That song became an immediate street favourite. These tracks confirm their unique magic.

Wizkid and Asake
Wizkid and Asake | Credit: Instagram

The two superstars share a brotherly bond. Big Wiz is the pioneer. He opened doors for African music globally. It’s no surprise his 2024 album Morayo took home the crown as Apple Music’s most streamed Nigerian album of 2025.

Asake is the current sensation who has dominated the charts for two years. He is arguably the hottest artist in Africa right now. His 2023 smash 'Lonely At The Top' is the best selling single all time in Nigeria. Yet, he respects Wizkid immensely.

Their chemistry is solid. You can hear it in the music. You can see it in their interactions that the two aren’t forcing this collaboration. It feels organic. It feels right. Wizkid has often praised the younger generation, supporting new talents like Mavo and Fola. But a full EP is rare. This shows his high regard for Asake. The respect is mutual, and they complement each other perfectly.

The title "REAL (Vol. 1)" is intriguing. It suggests there is more to come. Could there be a Vol. 2? Fans are already speculating. The internet is buzzing with theories, and everyone is waiting for the full tracklist. They want to know the feature list. They want to know the production credits. But for now, the secret is safe. And the mystery adds to the excitement.

When is Wizkid and Asake's EP coming out?

The joint project by Wizkid and Asake, titled REAL (Vol. 1), is scheduled to drop sometime in December 2025. While the exact date has not been announced, the project is expected to arrive during the "Detty December" celebrations

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Why Musicians Avoid Political Conversations in Nigeria - Pulse Facts Only #music
Music
22.11.2025
Why Musicians Avoid Political Conversations in Nigeria - Pulse Facts Only #music
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
10 Mind-Bending Shows Like Stranger Things You Shouldn't Miss
Entertainment
06.12.2025
10 Mind-Bending Shows Like Stranger Things You Shouldn't Miss
The Unfiltered Reality of Entrepreneurship in Nigeria — Youth Empowered Podcast Drops a Must-Watch Episode
Business
06.12.2025
The Unfiltered Reality of Entrepreneurship in Nigeria — Youth Empowered Podcast Drops a Must-Watch Episode
The Most Searched Devices on Google in 2025
Technology
06.12.2025
The Most Searched Devices on Google in 2025
Shallipopi’s ‘Laho’ Reflects the Power of TikTok and Personal Ambition
Music
06.12.2025
Shallipopi’s ‘Laho’ Reflects the Power of TikTok and Personal Ambition
If You’ve Ever Dated for an Aesthetic, Congrats! You’ve Been ‘Throning’!
Relationships & Weddings
06.12.2025
If You’ve Ever Dated for an Aesthetic, Congrats! You’ve Been ‘Throning’!
How Did Streaming and Cloud Storage Turn Into My Monthly Anxiety?
Lifestyle
06.12.2025
How Did Streaming and Cloud Storage Turn Into My Monthly Anxiety?