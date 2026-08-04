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Musawa visits Olu of Warri ahead of fifth coronation anniversary

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 12:15 - 04 August 2026
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Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy Hanatu Musawa paid a courtesy visit to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, ahead of the monarch's fifth coronation anniversary.
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  • Hanatu Musawa paid a courtesy visit to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, ahead of the monarch's fifth coronation anniversary.

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  • Musawa and the Olu of Warri discussed preserving the Warri Kingdom's cultural heritage, tourism development, youth empowerment, and stronger collaboration with the Federal Government.

  • The Olu of Warri's fifth coronation anniversary will be held from August 14 to 23, featuring cultural, traditional, and commemorative events celebrating the Warri Kingdom.

Musawa shared details of the visit on her official social media page, revealing that she held discussions with the traditional ruler on preserving the cultural heritage of the Warri Kingdom and strengthening collaboration between the Federal Government and the kingdom.

"I had the honour of paying a courtesy visit to His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR, the Olu of Warri, @oluofwarri as we held meaningful discussions on the forthcoming 5th Coronation Anniversary and our shared commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Warri Kingdom," she wrote.

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According to the minister, their conversation highlighted the importance of traditional institutions in safeguarding Nigeria's history, identity and cultural wealth.

She said they explored strategic areas of collaboration aimed at preserving the kingdom's heritage while creating opportunities for tourism development, youth empowerment, investment, cultural preservation and greater global recognition.

"Our conversation reaffirmed the immense value of our traditional institutions as custodians of Nigeria's history, identity and cultural wealth. We explored strategic areas of collaboration that will preserve the Kingdom's invaluable heritage assets while unlocking new opportunities for tourism development, youth empowerment, investment, cultural preservation and global recognition. I look forward to partnering with the Warri Kingdom to ensure that its remarkable history and cultural legacy continue to inspire generations and attract the world to Nigeria."

Ogiame Atuwatse III was crowned the 21st Olu of Warri on August 21, 2021. Since ascending the throne, the monarch has championed initiatives focused on education, youth development, economic growth and the preservation of Itsekiri culture and traditions.

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Set to hold from August 14 to 23, the Olu of Warri's fifth coronation anniversary will feature a series of cultural, traditional and commemorative events celebrating the rich history, heritage and enduring legacy of the Warri Kingdom.

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