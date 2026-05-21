JAMB releases 279 withheld UTME results after investigation, candidates urged to check status

JAMB has released 279 UTME results previously withheld for investigation and urged affected candidates to check their results online.

JAMB has released 279 UTME results that were earlier withheld.

The results were previously flagged for further investigation.

The board says affected candidates can now check their results online.

The release is part of ongoing reviews of UTME examination cases.

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released 279 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results that were earlier withheld for further investigation.

The results had been temporarily suspended during the examination review process, which JAMB uses to investigate suspected irregularities, technical issues, or cases requiring further verification before final publication.

According to the board, the affected results have now been cleared after the completion of its internal review process, allowing the candidates involved to access their UTME performance.

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JAMB said the release is part of its routine screening and validation procedure, which ensures that only verified and credible results are made available to candidates.

The board also advised all affected candidates to check their results through the official JAMB result-checking portal using their registration details.

While JAMB did not provide specific details on the nature of the initial withholding, it has in previous cases explained that such actions are usually taken to ensure examination integrity and address any discrepancies detected during result processing.

The UTME remains a key examination for admission into tertiary institutions across Nigeria, and results are often closely monitored by candidates eager to secure placement in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

The release of the 279 results is expected to bring relief to affected candidates who had been waiting for updates following the temporary withholding.

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JAMB has continued to emphasise its commitment to maintaining transparency and credibility in its examination processes, particularly as the UTME remains one of the most important gateways to higher education in the country.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check official JAMB communication channels for updates regarding results, admissions, and other related announcements.