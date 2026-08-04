‘₦400 million is just ₦400 to my children’ — billionaire who gifted Peller mansion reveals more giveaways

Billionaire King Ochacho, who gifted Peller and Jarvis a ₦400m mansion, reveals more giveaways, including cash and school fees.

Billionaire real estate businessman King Ochacho says the ₦400 million mansion he gifted Peller and Jarvis was “small money”.

He revealed plans to give ₦100,000 each to 30 people promoting his son Ice King's new song.

Ochacho also plans to pay school fees for members of the public as part of his son's 13th birthday celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real estate mogul King Ochacho has described the ₦400 million mansion he gifted TikTok star Peller and his wife Jarvis at their wedding as small money, adding that more giveaways are already in the works.

Ochacho, whose full name is King Mohamed Adah and founder of Ochacho Real Homes, made the comments during a TikTok livestream on Monday, two days after the couple's lavish wedding in Lagos on August 1.

“N400 million is not money. It's just like N400 to my children. If you need money or you want to pay your school fees, my son, iceking will help you on Thursday. Peller has a very good heart. The N400million house I gave him is going to be the smallest gift I will give him. The… pic.twitter.com/DsaV5CFWua — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) August 4, 2026

"₦400 million is no money. ₦400 million is just ₦400 as far as Ice King, Money Man, Ochacho Real Estate is concerned. It's small money to them," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained that the decision to gift the Abuja property came after a conversation with his children, who suggested Peller should live near Palace 7, one of Abuja's premium locations, where properties cost no less than ₦400 million.

The announcement, made during the ceremony before a room full of guests and celebrities, drew widespread applause and went viral almost immediately.

Billionaire businessman Mohammed Adah Ochacho aka King Ochacho

Peller, visibly overwhelmed, recalled that his initial invitation to Ochacho at music executive Soso Soberekon's wedding was never meant to be taken seriously.

"When I met you at Soso's wedding, I was jokingly inviting you to my wedding. I didn't know you would come, but you surprised me. Inside your surprise, another surprise still come dey inside," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ochacho has since announced a fresh giveaway tied to the music career of his son, Ice King, who he is actively promoting.

Speaking during a livestream, he said he would be distributing ₦100,000 each to 30 people who submit the best videos using Ice King's new song, with disbursement dates set for August 9 and August 16.

Billionaire Ochacho, who gifted Peller a ₦400 million house, is now giving away ₦100,000 each to 30 best videos using his son’s new song ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TxD0U8wLki — Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) August 3, 2026

He added that his son's upcoming 13th birthday would bring even more giveaways, with plans to pay school fees for members of the public as part of the celebrations.

King Mohamed Adah built his wealth through Ochacho Real Homes, a real estate company operating primarily in Abuja. He first gained wider public attention after pledging to support Peller's wedding during Soso Soberekon's ceremony months earlier, a promise he delivered on spectacularly.

Advertisement

Advertisement