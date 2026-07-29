From surviving a life-threatening brain tumor and vision loss to scoring 288 in the 2025 UTME, Tijesuni Michelle Ogunsua-Dixon proves that determination knows no bounds

From surviving a life-threatening brain tumor and vision loss to scoring 288 in the 2025 UTME, Tijesuni Michelle Ogunsua-Dixon proves that determination knows no bounds

VIDEO: Blind JAMB candidate who lost her sight to brain tumour shares inspiring journey to UNILAG

Blind UNILAG student Michelle Ogunsua-Dixon shares how she lost her sight to a brain tumour at 11, waited nearly eight years for admission, excelled in the 2025 JAMB disability category and is now pursuing her dream of becoming a broadcaster.

Michelle Ogunsua-Dixon lost her sight after complications from a brain tumour diagnosed when she was 11 years old.

She waited seven to eight years after secondary school before finally gaining admission to study at the University of Lagos through the 2025 JAMB disability category.

She also received a JAMB scholarship after emerging among the highest-performing candidates with disabilities.

Michelle says she hopes to become a broadcaster and producer, using her platform to amplify the voices of people living with disabilities and other vulnerable Nigerians.

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For many Nigerians, getting into university is already a battle. Now imagine fighting that battle after losing your sight to a brain tumour.

That is the reality of Tijesuni Michelle Ogunsua-Dixon, who refused to allow disability define her future. After waiting about seven to eight years after finishing secondary school, the 24-year-old finally secured admission to study Mass Communication at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), following an impressive performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates with disabilities.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Michelle opened up about her painful journey, from being diagnosed with a brain tumour at just 11 years old to eventually losing her sight and still finding the strength to chase her dreams.

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She recalled that everything started with persistent headaches and struggling to participate in sports.

"In 2013, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour, and I remember I was 11 back then."

After several hospital visits, doctors confirmed the tumour. Years later, while in secondary school, she noticed her peripheral vision was gradually disappearing.

"I kept bumping into stuff... I just knew I would be walking, and I would miscalculate the distance."

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The condition worsened over time until she could barely read. "I held the book up to my face to read, and I told my mum, 'I can't see this book. I can't see the alphabet.'"

Doctors advised surgery, but warned the family it was risky. "The doctor said it was a 50-50 chance. That's 50 death, 50 life."

Eventually, after collapsing in late 2017, Michelle underwent two brain surgeries in January 2018. Although the procedures were successful, it was already too late to save her eyesight.

"They said it was a consequence of the brain tumour not being extracted earlier."

Despite the setback, she refused to give up on education.

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After years of waiting for admission, she sat for the 2025 JAMB examination under the disability category and scored 288, earning admission into UNILAG. She also received a scholarship after emerging as one of the top-performing candidates in the disability category.

"I got a call from JAMB telling me I had won a scholarship. I was skeptical. I was like, 'Is this not a scam?'"

She said she was surprised to discover she was the only candidate with a disability among the award recipients.

Michelle credited her family, teachers and friends for standing by her throughout the difficult journey. "My family is everything to me."

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She noted that unlike many persons living with disabilities who are abandoned after losing their sight, her parents and siblings never treated her differently.

Now a first-year student at UNILAG, Michelle hopes to use her voice to advocate for people living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.

Aspiring to become a broadcaster and producer, Michelle aims to use her platform to advocate for disability inclusion and amplify the voices of marginalized communities.

"I want to be a broadcaster and a producer. I want to take the voice of people living with disabilities, of vulnerable and less privileged people to the world."

She also called on government and educational institutions to improve disability inclusion by making schools more accessible and expanding educational opportunities for persons with disabilities.

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According to her, education remains one of the biggest barriers facing people living with disabilities in Nigeria.

Michelle ended with a powerful message for anyone going through difficult times. "Life doesn't end where your disability starts, life only begins."

She added: "If life throws you spikes and balls, make a game out of it... Pursue a good education and don't give up on life."