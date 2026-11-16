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Bird flu strikes again as nearly 160,000 chickens are killed in one week after fresh outbreak in the Netherlands

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 09:39 - 16 November 2026
A poultry farm undergoes disease control measures after a fresh bird flu outbreak in Gelderland
Dutch authorities ordered the culling of 60,000 laying hens in Oosterwolde after a fresh bird flu outbreak. This marks the fourth outbreak in Gelderland within a week, bringing the total number of culled birds to nearly 160,000 alongside strict transport bans.
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  • Authorities ordered the culling of 60,000 laying hens after a fresh bird flu outbreak at a poultry farm in Oosterwolde.

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  • Nearly 160,000 birds have now been culled in Gelderland within one week following four separate outbreaks.

  • A 10-kilometre transport ban on birds and eggs has been introduced to stop the virus from spreading.

  • Local officials described the outbreak as "an enormous blow" and urged people to respect the farmer's privacy.

Just when poultry farmers thought things couldn't get worse, another bird flu outbreak has forced authorities in the Netherlands to destroy tens of thousands of chickens.

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Officials have ordered the culling of 60,000 laying hens at a poultry farm in Oosterwolde after confirming another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu.

The latest outbreak is the fourth recorded in Gelderland within a week, pushing the total number of birds destroyed across the province to almost 160,000.

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The Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security, and Nature said the mass culling was necessary to stop the virus from spreading to other farms.

Jaimi van Essen, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature of the Netherlands
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Authorities also imposed an immediate ban on transporting birds and eggs within a 10-kilometre radius of the affected farm. In addition, the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority placed five nearby poultry farms under close surveillance because of their proximity to the outbreak.

The latest case follows three earlier outbreaks in the village of Hierden, where two duck farms and one mixed poultry farm were also hit by the virus.

Those previous outbreaks led to the destruction of 70,000 birds, 9,500 birds, and 19,000 birds, bringing the province's total losses to nearly 160,000 birds in just one week.

Reacting to the latest development, the municipality of Oldebroek, where Oosterwolde is located, expressed support for the affected farmer.

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Mayor of Oldebroek, Tanja Haseloop-Amsing

Mayor Tanja Haseloop-Amsing described the situation as "an enormous blow" for everyone connected to the business.

"I ask everyone to stay away from the farm and to respect the privacy of the farmer and those around him," she said.

Bird flu is a highly contagious viral disease that mainly affects birds. Outbreaks often force authorities to cull infected and exposed flocks to prevent the virus from spreading further, a measure that can result in significant economic losses for poultry farmers.

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