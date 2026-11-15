Defenders deserve more praise — World Cup winner demands more plaudits

Spanish World Cup winner Pau Cubarsi compared the admiration defenders attract to attackers.

Spain international Pau Cubarsí has called for a shift in how football evaluates individual talent, urging the sport to offer greater recognition to the contributions of defenders.

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The 19-year-old Barcelona centre-back made the demand despite experiencing a period of personal success on the global stage.

Cubarsí secured the 2026 Golden Boy award on November 9, becoming the second defender in history to claim the prize after Matthijs de Ligt in 2018.

The attacker bias

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The evaluation of individual football awards has traditionally favoured forwards and attacking midfielders, with a defender last winning the Ballon d'Or in 2006 (Fabio Cannavaro).

Cubarsí finished 12th in the recent Ballon d'Or voting as the highest-ranked centre-back, while also placing second in the Kopa Trophy behind Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal.

The teenager acknowledged the natural inclination of fans and voters to prioritise goalscorers over the defensive structure required to secure victories.

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"Defenders are not too eye-catching. People prefer strikers or wingers, or anyone who scores and assists and I get it," Cubarsí explained.

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Cubarsi demands defensive recognition

Despite understanding the offensive bias, Cubarsí insisted that the physical and tactical demands placed on backlines warrant equal respect.

"The ones who play in defence do more of the dirty work. I would like to see our roles a bit more recognised," Cubarsí stated.

He clarified that his comments were not a personal complaint regarding his own trophy cabinet, but rather a broader defence of his positional peers.

🚨 Pau Cubarsí: “Defenders are not too eye-catching. People prefer strikers or wingers, or anyone who scores and assists and I get it”. “The ones who play in defence do more of the dirty work. I would like to see our roles a bit more RECOGNISED”. “Not for me, but to see any defender getting the plaudits they deserve, because we do a very important job”, told @TheAthleticFC. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 15, 2026

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"Not for me, but to see any defender getting the plaudits they deserve, because we do a very important job," he added.

A decorated campaign

Cubarsí is currently on international duty with Spain, having helped the national team secure the 2026 FIFA World Cup during the summer.

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He was named the best young player of the tournament following the final in North America, establishing himself in Luis de la Fuente's starting lineup.

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